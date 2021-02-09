You are the owner of this article.
OU moves to remote learning amid winter weather

OU flag

An OU flag covered in ice Oct. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU moved classes on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to remote online instruction due to inclement weather, according to a 12:20 p.m. OU Alert. 

Freezing rain and drizzle chances will increase later tonight into Wednesday, with a possibility of up to 1/10th of an inch of ice, according to the Norman National Weather Service. The service warned of hazardous driving conditions on roads, bridges and overpasses, as temperatures will remain in the 20s Wednesday. 

The decision follows Norman Public Schools’ transition to remote learning Feb. 9 due to “frigid temperatures” and “hazardous sidewalks and parking lots,” according to its Facebook

The work day will remain remote for all but essential staff, according to the alert. 

