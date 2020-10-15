OU Model UN aims to raise awareness for Armenian crisis

Following United Nations Day on Oct. 24, the OU chapter of Model United Nations will host a virtual information session discussing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Armenia.
The event will feature OU student speakers from Armenia including OMUN Social Media and Communications Chair Tamara Kocharyan.
In an interview with the Daily, Kocharyan said the organization decided to discuss the current crisis in Armenia due to the “silence” and “lack of action” from the international community.
“(Azerbaijan) attacked two weeks ago,” Kocharyan said. “This is the most serious war since 1994. A lot of people (have) died.”
According to Kocharyan, conflict in the region began in 1923 when the Soviet Union annexed Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, as Azerbaijan territory. Following protests and the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, wars began to spark over ownership of Artsakh. Today, 98% of people living in Artsakh are ethnically Armenian.
“Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the land,” Kocharyan said. “There are no Azeris living there and there’s no government from Azerbaijan.”
Kocharyan said she hopes to raise awareness and provide information about the humanitarian crisis during the information session.
“We want to encourage them to share (the information) with their friends,” Kocharyan said. “We’ll also give them resources so, if they wish to, they could donate to funds that would directly help all the people that were affected by the war and lost their homes.”
The information session will take place Oct. 26 at 7:30pm via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.