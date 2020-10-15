You are the owner of this article.
OU Model UN aims to raise awareness for Armenian crisis

armeniapanel

A flyer for the informational event on the Armenian conflict.

 Graphic by OMUN

Following United Nations Day on Oct. 24, the OU chapter of Model United Nations will host a virtual information session discussing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Armenia

The event will feature OU student speakers from Armenia including OMUN Social Media and Communications Chair Tamara Kocharyan. 

In an interview with the Daily, Kocharyan said the organization decided to discuss the current crisis in Armenia due to the “silence” and “lack of action” from the international community. 

“(Azerbaijan) attacked two weeks ago,” Kocharyan said. “This is the most serious war since 1994. A lot of people (have) died.” 

According to Kocharyan, conflict in the region began in 1923 when the Soviet Union annexed Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, as Azerbaijan territory. Following protests and the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, wars began to spark over ownership of Artsakh. Today, 98% of people living in Artsakh are ethnically Armenian.

“Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the land,” Kocharyan said. “There are no Azeris living there and there’s no government from Azerbaijan.”

Kocharyan said she hopes to raise awareness and provide information about the humanitarian crisis during the information session.

“We want to encourage them to share (the information) with their friends,” Kocharyan said. “We’ll also give them resources so, if they wish to, they could donate to funds that would directly help all the people that were affected by the war and lost their homes.”

The information session will take place Oct. 26 at 7:30pm via Zoom.

