OU Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy dean, professors offer insights into Biden's proposed clean energy plan

Former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to ensure the U.S. a “100 percent clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050” if elected, according to his website.
Biden’s plan reads, “climate change poses an existential threat” to the environment, public health, communities, national security and the economy. In order to achieve his plan by 2050, Biden’s plan promises to establish an enforcement mechanism that includes milestone targets by 2025, investments in clean energy and climate research and rapidly deploying clean energy innovations nationwide.
Considering Oklahoma’s contribution to the oil and gas industry, OU community members expressed their concerns and ideas regarding Biden’s plan for climate change as well as its potential economic impact.
In an email with The Daily, OU’s Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy Dean J. Mike Stice said climate change is “scientifically indisputable.”
“I, for one, feel it is time for action and would characterize the situation as a crisis,” Stice wrote. “Others rightfully may consider our ability as innovative human beings to adapt to the consequences of climate change, and as a result may not deem this to be an immediate crisis.”
According to Stice, the energy sector is responsible for contributing over 20 percent of Oklahoma's gross domestic product.
“Thanks to a robust and highly successful energy industry, the U.S. is largely energy independent at this time,” Stice wrote. “The merit of this statement cannot be overstated and has many macroeconomic benefits. Oklahoma is an energy supply state with wind, solar and fossil fuels.”
OU assistant professor of economics Jonathan McFadden said Oklahoma was the fourth-largest oil producing state in the U.S. in 2019, making up about 5 percent of U.S. production.
“Oklahoma had the fourth-largest gross withdrawals of natural gas, accounting for about 9 percent of US production,” McFadden wrote. “On the whole, the U.S. economy is still heavily dependent on fossil fuel consumption, though some evidence suggests this dependence, in general, has been decreasing.”
According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the oil and gas sector is one of the largest emitters of hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides.
In an email to The Daily, OU assistant professor of economics Daniel Nedelescu said at the rate of oil consumption today, the world reserve will be depleted in about 50 years.
“No matter if someone believes in green energy or not, the entire oil industry in Oklahoma can disappear during (one’s) lifetime,” Nedelescu wrote. “Which means that all 90,000 jobs that you might see on ads on TV will be gone no matter if someone believes or not in green energy. That is a loss of 2,000 jobs a year, on average.”
Stice said “we must take action” in order to decrease the production of greenhouse gases leading to global warming.
“The energy industry must address the unnecessary contributions to this problem,” Stice wrote. “Specific actions include eliminating methane leaks and continuous flares.”
Stice said electrifying transportation is also a combining action that should be taken in order to “avoid a potentially catastrophic outcome.”
“Electrification of the transportation fleet will allow us to consolidate the burner tip to power generation facilities and allow us to apply proven technology to capture the carbon at the smokestack,” Stice said.
McFadden said the severity of the challenges around climate change is “projected to increase without direct measures” according to an email with The Daily.
“Research indicates that high-income countries, including the U.S., can limit some of these ill effects, but this will be increasingly difficult over time,” McFadden wrote. “Tragically, many of the world’s least-developed countries have not been prepared to cope with climate change the past several years.”
In order to address the issue, McFadden said the U.S. needs to consider its climate policies and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“Environmental economists agree policies should be enacted that result in prices of goods and services that reflect the true social cost of climate change,” McFadden wrote. “For many goods and services currently, prices are inefficiently low; in other words, these prices don’t take into account the dollar value of lost socioeconomic activity from current and future climate change.”
Stice said the oil and gas industry has done more than the European Union members of the Paris Accord in regard to climate change, but acknowledges a need for action.
“The long-term challenge here is meeting our growing global energy demand with a combination of renewables, nuclear power, and continued use of fossil fuels enhanced with carbon capture technology,” Stice wrote. “We further must learn to be more efficient in our consumption of energy by using state-of-the-art infrastructure and demand-side technology.”
In a 2017 statement by President Donald Trump, he said his plan to leave the Paris Climate Accord was due to the “economic burdens” the agreement placed on the U.S.
“As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of American citizens,” Trump said. “The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers — who I love — and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production.”
According to an article by ABC News, the U.S. officially leaves the agreement Nov. 4. The accord intends to “limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius” in order to avoid “disastrous consequences if exceeded.”
Frances Moore, assistant professor of environmental science and policy at the University of California, Davis, said in an interview with ABC News that if Trump is reelected, the agreement will experience a "slow, anemic decline."
"It’s unlikely, I think, that the Paris Agreement forum could survive as a serious international agreement that’s really motivating countries to do things that they otherwise wouldn’t be doing,” Moore said in the article.
According to the article, if elected, Biden plans to reenter the agreement.
"There’s a potential that that forum could really be reinvigorated by a Biden administration," Moore said. "And in particular, if a Biden administration were to kind of reenergize the U.S. domestic climate policy, that in turn will have a knock-on effect in the international arena."
Stice said Biden’s plan lacks “an appreciation for the oil and gas industry’s contribution” to address the current climate crisis.
“Regulation is warranted when it comes to flaring and methane containment; however, the concept of eliminating access to affordable fossil fuels on federal lands, and taxing an industry that will likely be the source of the solution, seems short-sighted,” Stice wrote. “The biggest problem with the Biden energy plan is that it contemplates a transition to a world that relies solely on renewable energy. Our energy future will rely on a portfolio of energy supply including fossil fuels with enhanced carbon capture technology.”
McFadden said imposing limitations on fossil fuels are likely to have “short-run and long-run effects.”
“In the near term, limits that are legally enforced would tend to decrease U.S. production, other things equal,” McFadden wrote. “This could result in greater imports. Over the long term, policymakers are hoping that such limits would alter patterns of (consumption) and production towards more renewable fuel sources.”
Although controversy surrounds the solution for climate change, Nedelescu said the matter of oil and gas will be nonexistent in the future. He uses an analogy of a former tool used by NASA known as the slide ruler, or a mechanical analog computer, to demonstrate.
“NASA and the Apollo program used slide rulers for all their calculations during the Apollo program — there was no pocket calculator back then,” Nedelescu wrote. “Why do we not use slide rulers anymore? Because something better and cheaper came: pocket calculators. The same thing will happen to oil. In one to two generations, kids will not know what we used oil for.”
