OU mentioned on Saturday Night Live's 'Weekend Update' due to racial incidents for a second time

OU was featured for the second time for racial incidents in a little over a year on "Saturday Night Live."

After two OU professors used the N-word in class earlier this spring semester, comedy host Colin Jost joked about the incident on April 11's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The show was conducted virtually due to coronavirus concerns, and the joke was made during the portion of the show's "Weekend Update" segment with Jost and comedian Michael Che, who made a joke in a previous episode about an incident of blackface on OU's campus in January 2019.

The joke was actually Che's, which Jost did not receive until during the show's airing, a bit the two often perform where they swap a joke that the other has not seen previously.

"Two professors at the University of Oklahoma have been cited for using the N-word in class," Jost said. "In their defense, the students were being pretty lazy."

Che sent the joke to Jost via email, and jokingly urged Jost to perform it because his grandmother - who had recently passed - would "really like this," later admitting that his grandmother had never seen the show.

The bit is the last portion of the "Weekend Update" segment, and can be seen here at the 2:50 mark.

