OU Medicine expert details COVID-19 pandemic's effects on mental health, anxiety

An OU psychiatry expert addressed common issues like anxiety, depression and panic attacks because of COVID-19 in a Sunday video interview.
Dr. Phebe Tucker, vice chair of education in the department of psychiatry and behavioral analysis, addressed the concerns with increased anxiety in a video interview Sunday.
Tucker said the pandemic's unpredictability has been part of the increase in general anxiety.
“The pandemic has led to a lot of anxiety,” Tucker said. “There’s good reason to worry because we have a virus that is unpredictable, difficult and can affect people that have risk factors and even people who don’t, so it’s a bit mysterious.”
Tucker said this increased anxiety can lead to more panic attacks and possibly panic disorders. She said a panic attack, by definition, involves at least four of the following symptoms — shortness of breath, cold chills, fear of dying, fear of going crazy, palpitations, hot flashes and an upset stomach.
Tucker also said the increased anxiety can be caused from overexposure to negative media.
“There is very recent research out this month in the United States that shows a correlation with anxiety and depression and posttraumatic stress symptoms in people that correlated with their exposure to the media,” Tucker said. “We do need to be careful and understand what’s happening and what to do to protect ourselves but I think we want to not overdo it.”
Tucker said this is an important topic as the winter months get closer and people start being affected by seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. SAD can be caused by the days becoming shorter and by being forced to stay inside due to weather.
For people with anxiety or other mental health issues, Tucker said to seek help if the symptoms begin to interfere with functioning or cause extreme distress. The first step can be visiting a primary care doctor or therapist
She also said people need to be there for each other at this time.
“This has changed the way we do things and we have to adapt,” Tucker said. “We don’t know how long this will last but as long as it is we need to be supportive of each other.”
