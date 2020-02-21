OU Marketing and Communications requests application to monitor media coverage of university

The OU Division of Marketing and Communications has requested an application to help analyze media coverage of the university in a request for proposal posted Tuesday.
Request for proposals are documents used by university administrators to announce the details of projects they’re undertaking that will cost more than $5,000. Director of media relations Kesha Keith said in an email one goal of the Division of Marketing and Communications is to evaluate media coverage of the university.
The use of a media coverage analysis tool would allow the division to gauge external relations efforts more effectively, Keith said in the email.
According to the request, the application should allow the university to search for articles the university is mentioned in and compare those mentions with those of other universities. It should also create and maintain a database of media contacts.
The application must allow users to research journalists and media outlets, as well as “tack specific beats and journalist coverage history for effective engagement and successful pitching,” according to the request. It should also allow administrators to assess the results of university news releases and “identify earned media value.”
Administrators prefer that the application include “qualitative assessments” to measure the tone, prominence and subject of an article, among other things, according to the request. They also prefer that the tool be user-friendly and provide for unlimited press release distribution.
In the email, Keith said the university already uses a media coverage analysis tool like the one described in the request, but issuing the request will ensure that the university uses the tool resourcefully. It also guarantees that university administrators have access to “the most robust media analysis” available.
The university will close the request at 2 p.m. on March 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.