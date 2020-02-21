You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Marketing and Communications requests application to monitor media coverage of university

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Evans Hall

Evans Hall Oct. 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The OU Division of Marketing and Communications has requested an application to help analyze media coverage of the university in a request for proposal posted Tuesday. 

Request for proposals are documents used by university administrators to announce the details of projects they’re undertaking that will cost more than $5,000. Director of media relations Kesha Keith said in an email one goal of the Division of Marketing and Communications is to evaluate media coverage of the university. 

The use of a media coverage analysis tool would allow the division to gauge external relations efforts more effectively, Keith said in the email. 

According to the request, the application should allow the university to search for articles the university is mentioned in and compare those mentions with those of other universities. It should also create and maintain a database of media contacts. 

The application must allow users to research journalists and media outlets, as well as “tack specific beats and journalist coverage history for effective engagement and successful pitching,” according to the request. It should also allow administrators to assess the results of university news releases and “identify earned media value.” 

Administrators prefer that the application include “qualitative assessments” to measure the tone, prominence and subject of an article, among other things, according to the request. They also prefer that the tool be user-friendly and provide for unlimited press release distribution. 

In the email, Keith said the university already uses a media coverage analysis tool like the one described in the request, but issuing the request will ensure that the university uses the tool resourcefully. It also guarantees that university administrators have access to “the most robust media analysis” available. 

The university will close the request at 2 p.m. on March 4.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments