OU Libraries to host variety of stress relief events in Bizzell throughout finals week

  • Updated
Bizzell Memorial Library (copy)

Students walk into the Bizzell Memorial Library on Aug. 22.

 Madi Foster/The Daily

OU Libraries will host a series of events during finals week for students to relieve stress at different locations in Bizzell Memorial Library. 

OU Libraries has offered variations of stress relief events for students for the past several years, said Chelsea Julian, OU Libraries communication coordinator, in an email. The events will be free for students, according to a series of OU calendar posts

“We know that this is a stressful time, and we want to give those studying in the library options to take a break. We hope that everyone can find something to help make their finals week a little less stressful,” Julian said. “Bizzell Memorial Library is open 24 hours during finals week.” 

The schedule for the events is as follows, according to a programming schedule sent by OU Libraries:

Starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a cereal bar every day, sponsored by OU Housing and Food.

Each day Monday through Friday there will be a break room session in the Community Room from noon to 5 p.m., including crafts, board games and soothing sounds along with writing and drawing prompts outside the room. 

In addition, there will be a VR guided meditation at the EDGE from 1–3 p.m. Monday.

There will be a therapy dog visit from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be an XBox Session from 1–3 p.m. and Color Me Calm from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the EDGE.

