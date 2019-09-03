OU Libraries to host amateur photography workshops

OU Libraries will host a free photography workshop to introduce participants to the basics of composition and camera settings.
According to the library’s website, the Photography 101 workshop will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Bizzell Memorial Library’s EDGE makerspace and will teach prospective photographers to improve their technique by adjusting shutter speed, aperture and other camera settings based on their environment’s lighting conditions.
The workshop is intended as an introduction to help students working on projects, graduate students, researchers taking pictures for research or people trying photography for fun, according to the website.
Ashley West, emerging technologies librarian and the workshop’s instructor, said no prior experience or camera equipment is necessary to learn from the techniques taught in the workshop, but equipment can be brought from home or checked out at the library.
“Participants are more than welcome to bring their own cameras if they’d like,” West said, “or they can check out a DSLR camera through the circulation desk within Bizzell Memorial Library.”
After teaching participants to adjust camera settings and demonstrating a few composition techniques, each workshop will end with a “photo-walk,” which will give participants an opportunity to apply what they’ve learned, West said.
“Users are encouraged to apply these photo-taking techniques while using their phone cameras as well,” West said. “The best camera is the one that you have on you, after all.”
West said more advanced workshops will be provided to build on what participants learn in Photography 101.
“We will be offering a basic Adobe Lightroom workshop later in the fall to supplement the Photography 101 workshop,” West said. “There will also be a specific workshop geared towards faculty and graduate students who are wanting to learn how to improve their photography for research publications.”
West said Photography 101 workshops will be held on the first Friday of each month during the fall semester, and those interested in attending should RSVP through the Workshops at the EDGE website.
