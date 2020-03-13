You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Libraries provides update on available resources over two-week move to online classes due to coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bizzell Memorial Library (copy)

A photo of the Bizzell Memorial Library on March 2.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

Bizzell Memorial Library and the Bookmark Cafe will be closed to the general public during the two-week move to online classes from March 20 to April 4, according to an email from a humanities librarian sent to university personnel.

In the email, a plan attached said the library would only be accessible to OU faculty, staff and graduate students over the two-week period from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library facilities will maintain spring break hours until the plan is engaged March 20.

According to the plan, faculty, staff and graduate students will be required to show an OU ID to library security in order to enter the building "via the west entrance only." The south entrance will be closed but available for exiting the building.

Items that are checked out from circulation by March 23 will be automatically renewed so no fines will be accrued, according to the plan. Public services will be limited to circulation, interlibrary loans and self-checkout, and research assistance will be available online.

Undergraduate students who require reserve textbooks can request that textbook chapters be provided through interlibrary loan, and faculty may request select textbook chapters be provided on Canvas, according to the plan.

OU Libraries faculty, staff and graduate assistants will report to work, with some working remotely as approved by their division head, according to the plan, but student employees "will be working limited hours in all locations as needed." Student workers should also be notified by their supervisors regarding schedule adjustments.

OU Libraries’ "maker spaces," listed in the plan as the Edge in Bizzell, the Couch 3D Printing Lab in the Couch Residence Hall, and the Data Analytics, Visualization and Informatics Syndicate (DAVIS) in Bizzell, will be closed.

Branch libraries such as Fine Arts, Architecture, Geology and Special Collections will be closed to public and campus users, according to the plan. However, Bizzell Special Collections and Western History Collections may be available by appointment to "graduate students and faculty with a pressing need."

The plan states OU Libraries is working to modify its homepage to highlight digital resources and services, and the changes included in the plan will be available on OU's "Teach Anywhere" website.

"We will continue to provide consultation, research assistance and reference online, as we do for current distance users," the plan states.

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments