OU Libraries offers undergraduate research awards

OU Libraries is offering three Undergraduate Research Awards to eligible applicants.
To receive an award, students must use library resources to conduct thorough research and submit an essay detailing the research process, according to the OU Libraries’ website. The awards are for amounts of $1,500, $1,000 and $750.
“The purpose of this award is to recognize excellence in the research accomplishments of the University of Oklahoma’s undergraduate students who demonstrate creativity and innovation in the use of OU Libraries’ collections and services,” said Magen Bednar, student success and engagement librarian.
To apply, students must be enrolled in an undergraduate program at OU and must be returning in the fall, according to the website. Eligible research projects can be conducted individually or in groups of up to five. The online application is due Saturday, Feb. 1.
