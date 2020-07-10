OU LGBTQ+ Advisory Board releases statement in support of international students amid fears of deportations

The OU LGBTQ+ Advisory Board released a statement Thursday in support of international students at OU, emphasizing working together to help one another.
Following the university’s announcement addressing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s guidelines for international students mandating they must enroll in at least one in-person class, transfer to another institution that will let them enroll in in-person classes or leave the country, many groups and individuals on campus protested the move either online or by signing petitions.
One such group, the OU LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, released a statement asking for OU to protect its students — international and domestic — and to work together.
“The University of Oklahoma has a duty to ensure the success of our international students,” the statement said. “Not only through our commitment to inclusion but also through the equity lens that addresses structural issues that exist within our institution.”
The statement also said Queer and Trans students face certain risks when they return to non-affirming homes.
“In the words of Audre Lorde, ‘There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives,’” the statement said. “We urge the administration to keep international students at the forefront as decisions are being made in these difficult and unprecedented times.”
The advisory board also said it wants others to sign the whitehouse.gov petition that would allow F-1 students to stay in the U.S. through the fall semester if instruction goes online due to the pandemic.
“We just wanted to do our part to get it in front of as many people as possible,” Jerry Lessley, the Chair of the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, said. “So far, it has 265,212 signatures from across the nation, surpassing the 100,000 (signature) goal listed.”
Lessley also said the advisory board wants solidarity among OU students. He said especially during turbulent times such as now, such solidarity is even more important.
“Simply surviving this pandemic has been hard enough for so many people,” Lessley said. “With everything else that’s been happening in America at the same time, we just want people to show compassion and stand up for others, even if their identity isn’t being targeted.”
