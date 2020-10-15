OU Leadership, Volunteerism hosts annual Fall Food Drive across Norman campus

OU Leadership and Volunteerism is hosting its 10th annual Fall Food Drive benefiting the OU Food Pantry until Oct. 23.
Boxes are scattered around campus for OU members to donate any non-perishable items according to a flyer released by OU Leadership and Volunteerism. Locations include Academic and Student Services offices, Sarkey’s Fitness Center, Goddard Health Services, the Architecture Library and other locations found on the OU Leadership and Volunteerism website.
Students may also purchase items at Xcetera to be donated.
OU Food Pantry Student Director Ethan Maddy said in an interview with The OU Daily donatable items include various food items, cleaning supplies, feminine products and toiletries. A full list of items can be found on the OU Food Pantry’s website.
“We appreciate everything we get,” Maddy said. “It’s helping students, staff, and faculty all across campus.”
OU Volunteer Coordinator Victoria Bumgarner said OU Leadership and Volunteerism want to encourage the OU community to donate food to the food pantry and raise awareness for the pantry itself.
Leadership and Volunteerism collected over 6,000 pounds of food in the previous year and hopes to collect even more this year, Bumgarner said.
“We encourage everyone to give back in some way if they can,” Bumgarner said. “Also, check out the Food Pantry’s website and just be aware of that resource in case you have a friend or a neighbor or someone that might need that resource personally.”
Student organizations and departments on campus with a physical location can partner with OU Mailing Services to sign up for a box.
“We’d like to personally thank the Leadership and Volunteerism office for setting up this drive every year,” Maddy said. “It’s more beneficial than even they know.”
Other ways to donate to the OU Food Pantry include their online donation portal, buying items on its Amazon wishlist and giving items directly to the pantry during operation hours or by scheduling a drop-off time via email.
