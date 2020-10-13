OU leaders offer remarks on Supreme Court nomination following death of Chief Justice Ginsburg

As Supreme Court hearings to confirm a new justice begin, OU community members of both parties said President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “purely political.”
During an SGA Undergraduate Congress meeting, members discussed the “Honoring the Notorious RBG Resolution,” which detailed a plea for Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to uphold Ginsburg’s dying wish that a “new Supreme Court justice not be named until after the presidential election.” After an opposing amendment attempting to overturn the resolution and a “hostile” discussion, the resolution passed with a roll call of 21-0-7.
SGA Undergraduate Student Congress associate and resolution coauthor Rebecca Yanez said the legislation was in honor of Ginsburg and her career.
“All that we were trying to do was honor RBG,” Yanez said. “It was important to honor RBG considering all the contributions she’s made, and everything she’s done has made it possible for women to be able to prosper in politics.”
Yanez said there was a call to action within the resolution urging Inhofe and Lankford to uphold Ginsburg’s wishes to delay appointing a new Supreme Court justice until after the upcoming presidential election.
“It just makes sense,” Yanez said. “It wouldn’t really do anything for the other side; all it does is honor RBG’s wishes. It doesn’t benefit the other side in any way and it doesn’t really hurt anybody because if the current president gets reelected, then he would still probably nominate the person he wanted to nominate, and if Biden gets elected, he’ll nominate who he wants to nominate. It just makes it fair game.”
Following the resolution, Lankford issued a statement in support of Trump’s decision to nominate a new justice.
“I supported her nomination in 2017 for the Court of Appeals, and I look forward to working through the process of advice and consent for the highest court in the land,” Lankford said in the press release.
Carl Albert Center director and curator and OU political science professor Michael Crespin said he believes Trump’s decision to nominate a new Supreme Court justice was the right thing to do.
“There’s a vacancy; the President’s role in the process is to nominate a justice,” Crespin said. “(Trump) is following what his role is in that position.”
Crespin also cited the vacancy in 2016 followed by the Senate’s refusal to hear of former President Barack Obama’s nominee.
“Their argument was: we shouldn’t have a nomination or approval during an election year,” Crespin said. “Obviously this is an election year and now their argument is like ‘It’s okay.’ It’s politics; it’s their advantage and they’re taking advantage of it.”
OU College Democrats president Anna Hayes said she thinks the process is “concerning” considering Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to hear any appointment for a new supreme court justice in 2016 by Obama. McConnell said that “the next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the next president.”
“They made it clear that they believed, as a matter of respecting the democratic process, that in an election year, any nominations for new supreme court justices should be put off until after the election and the person who wins the election should make that nomination in order to give the American public a voice in that choice,” Hayes said.
Obama nominated Merrick Garland on March 16, 2016 making it eight months before the next presidential election. In contrast, Trump nominated Barrett Sept. 26, less than two months before the upcoming election.
President of Students for Reproductive Justice at OU Tasha Dawson said Trump’s decision to nominate a new justice is “appalling” and “hypocritical.”
“In 2016, when Justice Scalia died, Mitch McConnell said the next president should pick the Supreme Court nominee because it was an election year,” Dawson said. “That was in February of 2016 but here we are in 2020, a month before the most important election of our lives, and the same people who blocked Obama’s nomination are now trying to expedite this process for Amy Coney Barrett.”
OU College Republicans chair Joseph Howard said the controversy surrounding the nomination was “karma” for the Republican senators who opposed Obama’s nominee.
“I really think (the Republican senators) should be forced to eat their words for what they said about that,” Howard said. “If they were smarter, they would’ve said something along the lines of, ‘the President is always within their constitutional prerogative to nominate someone to the Supreme Court but ultimately it’s the Supreme Court’s job to advise and dissent.’”
Although Howard acknowledges the “problems” within this nomination, he said Trump “had every right” to nominate a new supreme court justice.
“The President of the United States is elected to a four year term, not a three year term,” Howard said. “In a fourth year, whether it be an election year or not, no matter the year, the president has every right and should always nominate a justice to the supreme court.”
Howard said the controversy regarding the nomination and potential appointment of Judge Barrett was “purely political.”
“If it was a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate, at this point in the election year, the Supreme Court nominee would be passed and go on to the Supreme Court,” Howard said. “If it was a Republican president and a Republican Senate, we should all expect that the Senate will confirm the Republican president’s nominee.”
Barrett has espoused anti-abortion viewpoints and policies. These instances are demonstrated in various cases including an intent to overturn laws in Indiana that would impose limitations on abortion rights, and voted to abolish buffer zones, or protest-free zones outside reproductive health clinics, in Chicago.
“I think it’s an insult to Justice Ginsburg’s legacy,” Dawson said. “If nominated, she’ll close the doors that RBG spent her career opening. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, 200,000 people are dead, and Amy Barrett has been outwardly hostile towards, not only reproductive health care, but expanded health care, coverage for all Americans on all bases and more. If appointed, she’d be a disgrace for our democracy, and she’d let her own personal views get in the way of constitutional and human rights.”
Dawson said she is worried about the fate of Roe v. Wade and its potential to be overturned.
“Roe wasn’t the beginning of abortion, overturning it wont be the end of abortion,” Dawson said. “If it does get overturned, the matter of abortion and reproductive heathcare is going to go to the state’s discretion, which will leave millions of people at risk, and this is because a lot of states already have abortion bans or trigger laws that will immediately go into effect should Roe get overturned — and this includes Oklahoma.”
Although Dawson is concerned for the future of abortion rights, she said Barrett is targeting all reproductive rights.
“Barrett also isn’t just targeting abortion; she’s targeting all reproductive rights,” Dawson said. “This includes birth control, emergency contraception, HIV services, LGBT services and so much more. It’s going to harm Black, Indigenous and people of color more than anything due to the systemic racism that we’re facing in our country.”
Dawson said despite the potential appointment of Barrett, she and her organization will continue fighting for reproductive rights. She said she urges everyone to fight for these rights as well.
“Everyone needs to continue fighting to make sure nobody is nominated to the Supreme Court before this election,” Dawson said. “People need to call their representatives and let them know that this is the people’s seat. We’re stronger when we all come together. All health care is a human right, and that includes reproductive health care. No matter the nomination, no matter the outcome of this nomination or any future nomination, we have to continue fighting for reproductive justice and equity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.