OU leaders emphasize importance of listening to Native peoples at Indigenous Peoples' Day

Over 100 OU community members gathered on the South Oval on Monday in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The event marked the fifth year that OU has celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October.
Attendees gathered at Dale Hall at 9:30 a.m. and walked to the Bizzell statue carrying the flags of Indigenous nations. Minutes before, Amanda Cobb-Greetham, chair of the Native American Studies Department, said she looked forward to celebrating the Indigenous cultures of North and South America.
“(The day) means continuance, cultural continuance,” Cobb-Greetham said. “It is a moment for us to demonstrate not just our cultural continuance, but our political continuance as well as sovereign nations. And a moment to truly indigenize the campus, and to show that we are still here, still strong.”
OU administrators including interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Senior Vice President and Provost Kyle Harper, Interim Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Jane Irungu, and Athletic Director Joe Castiglione attended the event and walked in the procession from Dale to the statue.
After the walk and a blessing in Cherokee from OU instructor Christine Armer, attendees sat in a circle of chairs and heard remarks from Harroz, Irungu, OU Tribal Liaison Warren Queton, political science senior and the student emcee Cordelia Falls Down and other students in attendance.
Irungu emphasized the importance of Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations and Native peoples around the world in her remarks.
“Native peoples and other Indigenous people who call OU home are a critical part of who the University of Oklahoma is,” Irungu said. “With their culture, they amplify the vibrancy that defines us as a community. There is no denying the difficult and tragic history that the Native peoples of Oklahoma have experienced.”
Indigenous Peoples’ Day also honors people beyond Oklahoma, Irungu said.
“Today we also honor those among the more than 562 tribal nations in North America and the more than 370 million Indigenous people in 5,000 Indigenous communities across 90 countries around the world,” Irungu said. “We commemorate their histories and their cultures, too. We acknowledge their struggles and their resiliency.”
Irungu, who said she was born in colonial Kenya under British control, emphasized the importance of listening to the struggles of Native peoples.
“I was born in colonial Kenya, when our lands belonged to the British,” Irungu said. “I have witnessed the horrors of colonialism. It hurts. Because for me it is not history. But I know that, for you also, it is not history. It’s your lives. So when people talk about what has happened to them, listen to them. Hear them. Honor them. Support them.”
Irungu also said a new Native American student lounge will be opened in Copeland Hall, as well as new space for the OU tribal liaison.
Harroz said the university will continue to prioritize diversity and inclusion efforts as the “number one priority,” and will support Native populations.
“Thank you for being a part of our collective heritage and our individual heritage,” Harroz said. “This is what makes us stronger. The truth, a true understanding of our history, an honest understanding of our history, and a clear articulation of that is essential to us.”
Norman mayor Breea Clark also spoke at the event, after Queton read the city’s proclamation declaring Norman would again celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.
“I believe that for too long, the university and the city have approached diversity and inclusion from two different walks of life, when we should be doing it together,” Clark said. “Because when racism happens on OU’s campus, it happens in the city of Norman, and the same goes with acts of tolerance, acceptance and celebrations of diversity, like we’re seeing here today.”
Clark also said the city is creating a municipal tribal liaison to work closely with the tribes within the city limits and students on OU’s campus.
After remarks were made, the events of the day began with dance exhibitions.
Professional writing freshman Jenessa Herrera, who said she is affiliated with the Comanche and Wichita peoples and participated in a dance at the event, said the Indigenous Peoples’ Day events made her feel more welcomed in her first semester at OU after coming from south Oklahoma City.
“I do women’s southern traditional,” Herrera said, “kind of the slower-paced, one of the older styles of dance. … But it’s meant to symbolize the strength and grace of Native American women and our culture as a whole.”
Falls Down said at the event that Indigenous Peoples’ Day helped welcome her to campus, and she has participated ever since.
“My first Indigenous Peoples’ Day here,” Falls Down said, “I was welcomed with open arms and included in all the celebrations. … It is an important acknowledgement to this land that the Native people were the first people and nations here and that we remain here today. It is also a symbolism of resiliency for us, because as Native students we are succeeding and thriving at institutions that were not designed for us. I am very proud of the faculty and the students here.”
More Indigenous Peoples’ Day events are planned for the rest of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.