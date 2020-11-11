OU Law ranks fifth in the nation as a 'best value' law school

The OU College of Law has been ranked fifth in the nation out of over 200 law schools as a best value law school.
According to an OU College of Law press release, the OU law school has been named a “best value” law school according to the National Jurist magazine, marking OU Law as the only Oklahoma law school in the top ten.
According to the release, National Jurist bases its rankings on the percentage of graduates who pass the bar exam, employment rate, tuition, cost of living and average indebtedness upon graduation.
The top five best value ranking is the latest in a series of recent honors for OU Law, according to the release. Other honors include ranking No. 31 out of top 50 law school rankings, having the highest bar exam passage rate in the state and ranking No. 16 in the nation for employment.
“This achievement is a testament to both the individual work put forth by our exceptional faculty, staff and students and the collective effort to pursue our mission of providing a dynamic intellectual community,” OU Law Interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release. “Together with other recent accolades, this newest honor demonstrates OU Law’s steadfast commitment to providing a world-class legal education at an affordable and accessible price.”
