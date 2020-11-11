You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Law ranks fifth in the nation as a 'best value' law school

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
College of Law (copy)

The College of Law Oct. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The OU College of Law has been ranked fifth in the nation out of over 200 law schools as a best value law school. 

According to an OU College of Law press release, the OU law school has been named a “best value” law school according to the National Jurist magazine, marking OU Law as the only Oklahoma law school in the top ten. 

According to the release, National Jurist bases its rankings on the percentage of graduates who pass the bar exam, employment rate, tuition, cost of living and average indebtedness upon graduation. 

The top five best value ranking is the latest in a series of recent honors for OU Law, according to the release. Other honors include ranking No. 31 out of top 50 law school rankings, having the highest bar exam passage rate in the state and ranking No. 16 in the nation for employment. 

“This achievement is a testament to both the individual work put forth by our exceptional faculty, staff and students and the collective effort to pursue our mission of providing a dynamic intellectual community,” OU Law Interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the release. “Together with other recent accolades, this newest honor demonstrates OU Law’s steadfast commitment to providing a world-class legal education at an affordable and accessible price.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments