OU law professor receives Knight Foundation grant for research on First Amendment protections online

  • Updated
Evelyn Aswad

Evelyn Aswad poses at the OU College of Law. 

 Provided by the OU College of Law

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has invested $50,000 in an OU professor’s new research project.

Evelyn Mary Aswad, OU law professor and Herman G. Kaiser International Law chair, has received a grant from the foundation for her research on online speech protections, according to a Tuesday press release.

Per the release, Aswad’s project supports comparative research between online speech protections in the First Amendment and other international human rights laws. 

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to pursue research into these two bodies of law and how their similarities and differences may have implications for online content moderation,” Aswad said in the release. 

One of Aswad’s main focuses in examining online speech is through social media platforms. She teaches on corporate responsibility and online platforms in her International Business and Human Rights course, and her human rights practicum gives students hands-on learning about freedom of expression, according to the release.

Per the release, Aswad’s project is one of 20 to receive a total of $1.7 million as part of the Knight Foundation’s $50 million commitment to research about technology and democracy.

