OU law professor joins Constitutional scholars in discrediting Donald Trump legal team's impeachment defense

Joseph Thai specializes in issues of Constitutional law and the Supreme Court, according to his OU College of Law website bio.

 Nick Oxford/New York Times

An OU law professor was among dozens of constitutional law scholars who issued a letter — referenced on the first day of impeachment proceedings — calling former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense “legally frivolous.”

Joseph Thai, a professor who teaches courses on Constitutional law and the Supreme Court at the OU College of Law, signed onto the letter alongside numerous other scholars agreeing that the Trump legal team’s defense — arguing the First Amendment shields the former president from trial or conviction — is “legally frivolous.”

In an email to The Daily, Thai wrote the scholars’ discussion and decision to pen the letter “arose in real time” as the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot began and continued afterward. The letter was highlighted by House impeachment managers on Tuesday as the trial began.

“The former President super-spread the biggest electoral lie in the history of our nation in the weeks leading up to the riot,” Thai wrote in the email, “undermining the legitimacy of our elected president and threatening the peaceful transition of power that has been the hallmark of American democracy for two centuries.” 

In the letter, scholars agreed the First Amendment does not apply to the trial, as it only prohibits the government from declaring speech unlawful, while impeachment does not necessarily indicate an unlawful action.

“Congress’s power to impeach is not limited to unlawful acts. Instead, federal officers can be impeached for lawful conduct, and violations of an officer’s oath of office can constitute impeachable ‘high crimes or misdemeanors,’” the letter read. “Federal judges can be — and have been — impeached for presiding over trials while intoxicated. That is not a federal crime, but it is a violation of the judicial oath to faithfully and impartially execute a federal judge’s duties.”

Thai agreed Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 constituted a failure to uphold his oath of office, making the behavior impeachable.

“His words on Jan. 6 did not simply incite a riot,” Thai wrote. “He incited a deadly attack on the very seat of our democracy. If that is not impeachable, nothing is.”

While a conviction would be a significant step toward ensuring future officeholders do not feel empowered to conduct themselves similarly, Thai wrote, he does not expect Trump will be convicted.

“Beyond the bar from holding future office, conviction would put the stamp of national condemnation on the former president’s words and deeds, as well as deter future officeholders from engaging in such destructive conduct,” Thai wrote. “He will be acquitted because not enough senators will uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution. Their calculus is power, not principle.”

The full letter can be viewed here.

