OU Law announces search for Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights, Race, Justice

The College of Law on Oct. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

OU Law announced its search for the new Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Chair in Civil Rights, Race and Justice position, named for the first Black student accepted into the College of Law.

In an Interfolio job application, the College of Law announced the chair position will be appointed at the rank of associate or full professor commensurate with experience. According to the application, appointment for the position will begin between August 2021 and January 2022, with application review beginning immediately and remaining open until final selection is made and the position is filled.

“(The position) is dedicated to a legal scholar who holds an established interest in and deep knowledge of civil rights law, election laws, race and the law, anti-discrimination law, equal rights and diversity in law, and critical race theory,” the application read. “At least half of the successful applicant’s annual teaching load must fall within these (areas), with teaching and research conducted primarily at the College of Law.”

According to The Daily’s project on the namesake of the chair position, Sipuel Fisher graduated from Langston University in 1945, then decided to transfer to OU to study law.

On Jan. 15, 1946, she applied for admission to the University of Oklahoma College of Law, according to the project. The Board of Regents explicitly instructed then-OU president George Lynn Cross to refuse her admission on the basis of state law.

The project also read that in July of 1946, Sipuel Fisher filed a lawsuit in the Cleveland County District Court, which was followed by a three-year legal battle. Fisher was represented by lawyer Thurgood Marshall, who later became the first Black Supreme Court Justice, but eventually lost her case. 

Sipuel Fisher appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in April the next year, but they also upheld the previous decision of the district court.

Sipuel Fisher later filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, and on January 12, 1948, the court ruled in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma that Oklahoma must provide Fisher with the same opportunities as it provided to other citizens of Oklahoma.

“To further honor Dr. Sipuel Fisher, the successful candidate will preferably hold qualities similar to those that guided her struggle and her achievements: courage, integrity, tenacity, intellect, vision and love,” OU Law communications director Carol Booth wrote in an email to The Daily. “With this new position, OU Law hopes to bring difficult conversations to the forefront and encourage broad and open dialogue. Understanding difference is critical to relationships and to the many communities – social, political, legal, cultural – that house them.”

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

