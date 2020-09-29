OU Law alumna appointed as US Magistrate Judge after 8 years as law clerk for Northern District of Oklahoma

An OU Law alumna was selected by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma to be the district’s next U.S. Magistrate Judge.
According to a press release by the U.S. District Court, Christine Little was chosen by a Merit Selection Panel, which condensed to a list of five finalists. After the finalists are chosen, the list is handed directly to the district judges to choose the new magistrate judge. Little’s appointment will be effective Nov. 1.
After receiving her bachelor of arts and juris doctorate from OU, Little spent more than 17 years in private practice, then worked as the career law clerk for Chief Judge John Dowdell for the last eight years, according to the release.
In an interview with The Daily, Little said she was very excited to receive the news and looks forward to her new position.
“I have worked for this court as a career law clerk for the last eight years,” Little said. “I know the judges, and I’m really looking forward to being their colleague directly and working for the court and interacting more with the lawyers, and so of course I was excited.”
According to the release, Little received many awards during her education at OU, including the designation of "With Highest Distinction" for her juris doctorate.
“At the time that I went, OU was a really good law school and it was affordable,” Little said. “It enabled me to get a law degree and to advance on to where I am today. More specifically, I think the legal training at OU was excellent in that it taught me how to analyze problems and dramatically improved my writing skills, which has led to a lot of success in the legal field.”
Little said she will be the third woman to serve on the court. She attributes her success to her time at OU and cites the education and opportunities provided to her.
“I couldn’t have done what I’m doing without the education,” Little said. “I had a great experience with OU.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.