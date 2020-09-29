You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Law alumna appointed as US Magistrate Judge after 8 years as law clerk for Northern District of Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU College of Law (copy)

The OU College of Law, July 2014.

 Shawntal Brown/ The Daily

An OU Law alumna was selected by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma to be the district’s next U.S. Magistrate Judge. 

According to a press release by the U.S. District Court, Christine Little was chosen by a Merit Selection Panel, which condensed to a list of five finalists. After the finalists are chosen, the list is handed directly to the district judges to choose the new magistrate judge. Little’s appointment will be effective Nov. 1.

After receiving her bachelor of arts and juris doctorate from OU, Little spent more than 17 years in private practice, then worked as the career law clerk for Chief Judge John Dowdell for the last eight years, according to the release.

In an interview with The Daily, Little said she was very excited to receive the news and looks forward to her new position.

“I have worked for this court as a career law clerk for the last eight years,” Little said. “I know the judges, and I’m really looking forward to being their colleague directly and working for the court and interacting more with the lawyers, and so of course I was excited.” 

According to the release, Little received many awards during her education at OU, including the designation of "With Highest Distinction" for her juris doctorate.

“At the time that I went, OU was a really good law school and it was affordable,” Little said. “It enabled me to get a law degree and to advance on to where I am today. More specifically, I think the legal training at OU was excellent in that it taught me how to analyze problems and dramatically improved my writing skills, which has led to a lot of success in the legal field.”

Little said she will be the third woman to serve on the court. She attributes her success to her time at OU and cites the education and opportunities provided to her. 

“I couldn’t have done what I’m doing without the education,” Little said. “I had a great experience with OU.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments