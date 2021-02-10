OU Landscaping, Crimson and Green apply sustainable practices on South Oval

OU Landscaping is implementing new, more sustainable sterilization techniques to control weed and pest growth on the South Oval.
Crimson and Green, an OU group committed to greener solutions on campus, collaborated with OU Landscaping to lay plastic sheets over the soil in the South Oval’s flower bed, according to the Crimson and Green Facebook page. According to the post, doing this allows the soil to be exposed to sunlight, resulting in an increase in temperature said to kill weeds and some pathogens.
“Whenever we started this plan, we really wanted to know what the effects would be later on in the spring,” Assistant Director of Landscape Services Brandon Cox said. “These aren’t things we would see immediately. We figured we can do a larger area like that, which could give us some broad information about ‘how’s it going on this side,’ and ‘why isn’t it going so well on this side?’”
Cox said the project was mainly about controlling weeds and, if successful, it will be expanded to other areas of campus. He also said he hopes this “new, green way of weed-control” will foster sustainability across campus.
“In about a month, we’ll pull the plastic off, till the soil, add compost mixed with the soil, till that in and then get ready for the flowers,” Cox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.