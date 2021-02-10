You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Landscaping, Crimson and Green apply sustainable practices on South Oval

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Crimson and Green

OU Landscaping employees have worked to cover the South Oval flower beds in plastic sheets. 

 Photo provided

OU Landscaping is implementing new, more sustainable sterilization techniques to control weed and pest growth on the South Oval.

Crimson and Green, an OU group committed to greener solutions on campus, collaborated with OU Landscaping to lay plastic sheets over the soil in the South Oval’s flower bed, according to the Crimson and Green Facebook page.  According to the post, doing this allows the soil to be exposed to sunlight, resulting in an increase in temperature said to kill weeds and some pathogens. 

“Whenever we started this plan, we really wanted to know what the effects would be later on in the spring,” Assistant Director of Landscape Services Brandon Cox said. “These aren’t things we would see immediately. We figured we can do a larger area like that, which could give us some broad information about ‘how’s it going on this side,’ and ‘why isn’t it going so well on this side?’”

Cox said the project was mainly about controlling weeds and, if successful, it will be expanded to other areas of campus. He also said he hopes this “new, green way of weed-control” will foster sustainability across campus. 

“In about a month, we’ll pull the plastic off, till the soil, add compost mixed with the soil, till that in and then get ready for the flowers,” Cox said.

Tags

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments