OU IT reports Canvas issues on Norman campus

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
As of 4:24 p.m., OU IT is "working with the vendor to monitor the situation closely" after implementing a fix to the OU Norman campus' Canvas connection.
Those still experiencing issues are encouraged to contact OU IT at 405-325-HELP or needhelp.ou.edu
Canvas connection issues have been reported at the OU Norman campus, according to OU IT.
OU IT employees are currently investigating a Canvas service disruption as of 3:29 p.m., according to the department's website. According to the website, "users may receive an error when accessing canvas.ou.edu," and technicians are working to restore the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.