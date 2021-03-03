You are the owner of this article.
OU IT reports Canvas issues on Norman campus

An OU flag on campus.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

As of 4:24 p.m., OU IT is "working with the vendor to monitor the situation closely" after implementing a fix to the OU Norman campus' Canvas connection. 

Those still experiencing issues are encouraged to contact OU IT at 405-325-HELP or needhelp.ou.edu

Canvas connection issues have been reported at the OU Norman campus, according to OU IT.

OU IT employees are currently investigating a Canvas service disruption as of 3:29 p.m., according to the department's website. According to the website, "users may receive an error when accessing canvas.ou.edu," and technicians are working to restore the service.

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

