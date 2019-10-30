You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

OU IT announces switch to alumni-specific email accounts

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Seed Sower

The Seed Sower statue on the South Oval Oct. 22.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU Information Technology will decommission current email accounts for alumni and retirees and offer replacement accounts. 

According to an IT website announcement explaining the change, OUNet accounts and ou.edu email addresses will be decommissioned for alumni and retirees, who will have the option to use an alumni.ou.edu account instead. 

The OUNet accounts of alumni and retirees make up more than one-third of all the OUNet accounts, according to the site, which has been difficult and expensive for the IT department to maintain.

The alumni.ou.edu email service will be provided by Microsoft as a free service for the university, according to the site, which will be more affordable. 

According to the site, the current email addresses have also posed a cybersecurity threat to the university, since alumni and retiree accounts aren’t monitored as regularly as student, faculty and staff accounts. The transition to alumni.ou.edu email addresses will be more sustainable for the IT department. 

OU IT director of stakeholder engagement Nicholas Key said in an email that alumni and retired staff accounts will expire Jan. 22, 2020, and retired faculty accounts will expire Sep. 30, 2020. Faculty emeritus will be able to keep their accounts for as long as they remain active, with log-in activity within 12 months. 

According to the site, alumni and retirees should set up their alumni email account now at http://www.ou.edu/ouit/alumni-email and back up any items on their existing email account they want to keep. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments