OU IT announces complications with Zoom, other applications

Update: As of 2 p.m., OU IT announced SSO logins with email alias was restored to Zoom, Canvas and ONE. Users may still experience issues using Microsoft Office applications with their email alias, according to the announcement.
OU Information Technology temporarily disabled accounts.ou.edu and said users should not log in to Zoom at this time, according to an OU IT alert.
According to the alert, users may receive an error when logging in to applications through SSO and their email alias. Users should log in through SSO with their OUNet ID and use this ID to obtain wifi through WIFI@OU.
Affected applications include Canvas, one.ou.edu, Zoom, Microsoft Office and others, according to the alert.
OU IT is working to restore email aliases to Norman accounts and said in the alert users should not attempt to change their email at this time. The technology service apologized for any inconvenience and thanked users for their patience.
Further updates will be posted on alerts.ou.edu.
