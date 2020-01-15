You are the owner of this article.
OU Iranian Student Association to hold memorial on South Oval for victims of flight PS752 plane crash

iran memorial

Memorial to the Victims of Flight PS752 event flyer. The memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 15 on the South Oval.

 via the Iranian Student Association

The OU Iranian Student Association will hold a memorial for the victims of a recent plane crash in Iran today at 6 p.m. on the South Oval. 

Flight PS752 crashed Jan. 8, shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The Iranian government later took responsibility for the crash, claiming that they had unintentionally shot the plane down. 

President of the Iranian Student Association and physics and astronomy graduate student Javad Dowran said memorials for the victims, as well as protests against the Iranian government, are being held in Iran. 

Dowran said the majority of the passengers on flight PS752 were Iranian, so the Iranian Student Association took the lead in the planning of the memorial. However, he said the event is being held in solidarity with everyone affected by the plane crash, both within and outside of Iran. 

“As a human being, and as a student organization," Dowran said, "we felt that we need to hold such an event of memorial and sending the message to … the other people on campus and to our community that … we stand by the humanity and the (value) of human beings.” 

Dowran said the Iranian Student Association has contacted several faculty members to give speeches at the memorial, and participants will light candles in memory of the victims of the plane crash. 

He said the OU Police Department and the Fire Safety Department have been helpful in the organization of the memorial. 

Dowran said he hopes the event creates a sense of unity for those involved. 

“We want to just have some sort of feeling of being together, and for Iranian people, that you’re not alone,” Dowran said. “And we will be together in sadness and in happiness as a community.”

