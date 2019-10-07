You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Iranian Student Association to hold fall celebration 'Mehregan' on campus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
mehregan

An image advertising the Iranian Student Association's Mehregan event.

 Photo via the Iranian Student Association Facebook page

The Iranian Student Association will host a fall celebration event on campus for OU students and faculty.

According to an email from the association, “Mehregan: The Celebration of Fall” will take place from 6:30–11 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium. Tickets are available for the event on the association’s Facebook page.

“(Mehregan) is a historical event. Mehregan is a celebration of fall and harvesting, some sort of a thanksgiving for being thankful of the products they have made,” said Javad Dowran, president of the Iranian Student Association.

The event will feature live Persian music by Rohab, an Oklahoma-based band, and by the Salmak Ensemble, a collective of Oklahoma State students; a classical Persian dancing performance by Nika Imani from California; Persian and non-Persian food; and dancing with DJ Goraz. Oklahoma-based comedian Andrew Shank will be the emcee for the event, according to the email and the association’s Facebook page.

Dowran said the goal of inviting people on campus is to provide a glimpse into Persian culture and to be open and welcoming.

“We try to advocate. We try to be a showcase of our culture, to show that we are a very friendly, lovely culture. ... We want to demonstrate that to other people,” Dowran said. “We want to introduce it to everyone on campus. We want to make sure people understand our culture, they can communicate well with us and understand what is going on during the show.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments