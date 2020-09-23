OU International students discuss daily lives, what they left behind

Editor’s note: This story contains quotes from a student who wished to remain anonymous for fear of political repercussions. Their identity is known to The Daily.
Javier Chavez returns to his dorm after a long day. Despite feeling exhausted, he is thankful — today, he didn’t encounter an unexpected trigger from his past which sometimes makes him cry out of nowhere. Still, the loneliness of being far from home does not go away. He finally gets to sit down in his silent room after working 20 hours this week on top of his classes, 12 in an internship that brings hope for his future career and eight hours in the dining hall to get more money.
It’s payday once again, and unlike most students, Chavez will send most of his paycheck to his family back in Caracas, Venezuela, where an ongoing economic crisis wracks the nation.
In the OU international student community, students who come from conflict zones said their college experiences are highly impacted by the social, political and economic circumstances of their native countries, despite currently living thousands of miles from home.
Venezuela
A junior civil engineering student at OU, Chavez said a common struggle OU international students from conflict zones face is the financial burden, which is compounded by worrying for their families at home.
“I think the biggest challenge (for an international student coming from a conflict zone), in addition to the emotional challenge, is the financial part,” Chavez said. “I’m saving money all the time in case something happens to my family in Venezuela. I live in frugality — living with what I need.”
Chavez left Venezuela in 2016 to study the International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in the United Kingdom — a 2-year degree program at one of the 18 United World Colleges around the world — not imagining “a big change” in Venezuela. Now, he describes the current situation of his country as “hopeless.”
“After I left, there was a drop in the price of oil and the entire economy went terrible,” Chavez said. “When I went back in 2017, there was a lot of civil unrest. Young citizens protesting in Caracas were taken by the National Army (of Venezuela).”
Venezuela is currently experiencing a large-scale socioeconomic and political crisis under the socialist government of Nicolás Maduro, the successor to long-time dictator Hugo Chávez. Since his election in 2013, the country has experienced a decline in their economy, suppression of political dissidents and extensive violations of human rights, which have resulted in massive emigration.
Syria and Iran
In 2015, Ali Al Kayher found himself standing at the airport in Damascus, Syria, certain that his life was about to change forever. He knew it was best for him to accept the scholarship to attend Pearson College UWC in Canada, but said he is still remorseful today for leaving his family behind. He turned back to take a look at his father and his brother, wondering if that was the last time.
Since 2016, Al Kayher has not seen his family in person. Now, he’s an OU senior majoring in economics and finances. Despite the changes in his life, the ongoing Syrian Civil War is still threatening the lives of his family daily.
Al Kayher said knowing his family is not living as safely as he is at OU often leaves him feeling responsible.
“Back home, we don't have anything but to laugh at our misery, so that’s just the way I feel my emotions,” Al Kayher said. “I left Syria, but there is the survivor’s guilt. Even if I made it (out of Syria), I still feel guilty of living a good life.”
Even during his last trip home, Al Kayher said some in his native country began to view him differently after leaving.
"People back home viewed me as a foreigner just for living abroad for a year, so it wasn't the normal ‘going home,’” Al Kayher said. “It was so different."
Another OU student from Iran also spoke about their financial struggles after continuous sanctions from the U.S. on Iranian oil, which has resulted in a deep economic recession in Iran. Although both of their parents have high levels of education, the student said they don’t even make up to $200 per month.
“Sanctions on medicine and inflation hurt people,” the student said. “People (thought sanctions) were for safety, (but) it wasn’t hurting people in power (who) would still have the same privileges. It was hurting us.”
Both students said because they are from Iran and Syria, they had issues when first trying to open a Chase bank account in the U.S. For Al Khayer, it was “petrifying” when he was told he needed a green card or permanent residence to open an account, since it is not the case for other international students. He kept his bank account with MidFirst only.
“I'm just trying to put my money with you,” Al Khayer said he recalled thinking during the experience. “It just seems like institutional discrimination for me.”
When looking for academic opportunities at OU, students who come from conflict zones need to take into consideration not only their financial situation, but the legal circumstances between their countries and the U.S. For seniors, future job applications might be limited too, Al Khayer said.
“I was given multiple scholarships to go study abroad in different countries but I rejected them (because) I cannot come back to the U.S. (If I leave),” Al Khayer said. “There are opportunities, but I also know I can't reach them.”
Cuba
After three years of applying, Laura Bertran finally arrived in Bogotá, Colombia for her U.S. student visa interview in 2018. Although the U.S. reopened its embassy in Havana — Cuba’s capital — in 2015, its staff has since remained severely limited and the embassy is no longer processing visas.
When her U.S. student visa was approved, Bertran was nervous. She could only think about everything she was leaving behind — her 50-cent trips to the beach in Havana, helping her mom cook dinner with the $20 their family made per month.
Bertran said although she left behind the “political tension” and “very little choices” of Cuba when she arrived at OU to major in economics, she still dreams of “giving the whole world” to her family back home, a far-distant desire for the island nation which has been in a trade-embargo with the U.S. since 1962.
In general, “loneliness” was the word all OU students used when speaking about the emotional impact of coming from conflict zones. Bertran said she feels the weight of being an immigrant every day, including the “moral obligation” to succeed she feels she owes to her family who brought her to the U.S.
Bertran said for her, the consequences of every decision she makes can have ramifications beyond simply what might happen to herself.
“What makes me worry is usually never about schoolwork, it's always about choices. When making a decision, what are the repercussions on my family and the next generations?” Bertran said. “It's like a paradox of living here. I (first) think about my family, friends and people who cannot afford to get their piece of bread, have a nice shower or sleep with electricity.”
Bertran said she would love to be part of the economic change of Cuba one day — move back to Havana and use her study in economics for the development of her own country. While there is a “long way to go,” she said, she wishes to get over “the imposter syndrome” of an immigrant of “not being able to enjoy things that you earn.”
‘I feel like a survivor’
Despite the difficulties they face, OU international students from conflict zones have found emotional and financial support while at university through several student associations, including the Association Friends of Venezuela, the Iranian Student Association and others.
Bertran also said she was thankful she got to know the UWC community at OU.
“Meeting other international students who are struggling with the same things has been the biggest life changer here,” Bertran said.
Chavez said although students from different conflict zones can relate to each other more than others, the nuances involved in different regional issues — and to what extent different students have felt the brunt of their respective conflicts or crises — is still widely varied.
“I would maybe understand better than other people, but there are so many details missing,” Chavez said. “It’s like if they have an injury in a different part of their body. I can relate to feeling pain too but I don’t know how bad their injury is.”
Although Al Kayhed is convinced he won’t go back to Syria again, he hopes his family could be together one day. Chavez, who shares the same conviction, said he is waiting for freedom to come like “a miracle.”
Chavez said the hardships he has faced have forced him to learn quickly and adapt to changing circumstances.
“I feel like a survivor,” Chavez said. “My Venezuelan identity has made me stronger and has forced me to learn a lot of things that I wouldn't have learned otherwise.
