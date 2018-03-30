You are the owner of this article.
OU international group to hold Eve of Nations event celebrating culture

  • Updated
  • 1
  • 1 min to read
Eve of Nations

Students from the Colombian Student Association perform in Eve of Nations April 4, 2014, at the Lloyd Noble Center.

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

A campus organization representing international students is hosting a broad multicultural event next week.

The International Advisory Committee, or IAC, will hold the 48th annual Eve of Nations at the Lloyd Noble Center on the evening of April 6, according to its Facebook event.

Robert Bob Okello, current president of the IAC, said the event is an avenue for many different international student organizations to share their culture through food, fashion and performances. Okello said Eve of Nations is the biggest international cultural event in the state of Oklahoma.

Okello said that the event will open for entry starting at 6 p.m. For those who purchase dinner with their ticket, Okello said dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or from IAC representatives that will be at the Oklahoma Memorial Union throughout the week leading up to Eve of Nations, Okello said, and tickets may be available at the door if the event has not sold out.

“(We want to) create more awareness and celebration around the diverse cultures that are around in the international student community here at our university,” Okello said.

The event will also strive to share a message of unity, Okello said.

“It’s really based on the firm belief that now, more than ever, our world needs global citizens with a deeper international and intercultural understanding,” Okello said. “This year’s Eve of Nations is really engulfed in the conviction that celebration of our different traditions and cultures does create this kind of understanding.”

Scott Kirker is a news reporter and letters sophomore.

