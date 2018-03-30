OU international group to hold Eve of Nations event celebrating culture
A campus organization representing international students is hosting a broad multicultural event next week.
The International Advisory Committee, or IAC, will hold the 48th annual Eve of Nations at the Lloyd Noble Center on the evening of April 6, according to its Facebook event.
Robert Bob Okello, current president of the IAC, said the event is an avenue for many different international student organizations to share their culture through food, fashion and performances. Okello said Eve of Nations is the biggest international cultural event in the state of Oklahoma.
Okello said that the event will open for entry starting at 6 p.m. For those who purchase dinner with their ticket, Okello said dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online or from IAC representatives that will be at the Oklahoma Memorial Union throughout the week leading up to Eve of Nations, Okello said, and tickets may be available at the door if the event has not sold out.
“(We want to) create more awareness and celebration around the diverse cultures that are around in the international student community here at our university,” Okello said.
The event will also strive to share a message of unity, Okello said.
“It’s really based on the firm belief that now, more than ever, our world needs global citizens with a deeper international and intercultural understanding,” Okello said. “This year’s Eve of Nations is really engulfed in the conviction that celebration of our different traditions and cultures does create this kind of understanding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is a wonderful event because being an international student away from home is difficult, compounded by our complex culture and language problems. Welcoming and assimilation assistance must come from numerous sources, including the White House, to aid these young people embarking on life’s journey. Most struggle in their efforts and need guidance from schools’ international departments, immigration protection, host families, concerned neighbors and fellow students, and even informative books to extend a cultural helping hand so we all have a win-win situation.
Something that might help anyone coming to the US is the award-winning worldwide book/ebook "What Foreigners Need To Know About America From A To Z: How to Understand Crazy American Culture, People, Government, Business, Language and More.” Used in foreign Fulbright student programs and endorsed worldwide by ambassadors, educators, and editors, it identifies how “foreigners” have become successful in the US, including students.
It explains how to cope with a confusing new culture and friendship process, and daunting classroom differences. It explains how US businesses operate and how to get a job (which differs from most countries), a must for those who want to work with/for an American firm here or overseas.
It also identifies the most common English grammar and speech problems foreigners have and tips for easily overcoming them, the number one stumbling block they say they have to succeeding here.
Good luck to all at OU or wherever you study or wherever you come from, because that is the TRUE spirit of the American PEOPLE, not a few in government who shout the loudest!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.