OU Interim Provost, Senior Vice President Jill Irvine anticipates return to online classes amid winter storm

Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine announced classes may be moved online for Thursday and Friday in an email sent Wednesday morning.
According to the email, OU is rationing natural gas due to the winter storm and is reducing the temperature in many of the buildings on campus. Irvine said residential halls and “other critical temperature-sensitive areas” will not be affected.
“In the face of record-breaking cold temperatures, we have just been given notice that our natural gas supply is being rationed due to the severity of the storm,” Irvine said in the email. “We also anticipate that all instruction will be offered remotely on Thursday and Friday of this week, with the final decision and announcement coming tomorrow. I urge you to stay home and work remotely.”
All OU class instruction has been postponed due to inclement weather since Monday during the storm that has seen record temperature lows and prompted rolling power outages from OG&E across the state. According to the National Weather Services Norman, snowfall has continued through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
