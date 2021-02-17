You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU Interim Provost, Senior Vice President Jill Irvine anticipates return to online classes amid winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan 1.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine announced classes may be moved online for Thursday and Friday in an email sent Wednesday morning.

According to the email, OU is rationing natural gas due to the winter storm and is reducing the temperature in many of the buildings on campus. Irvine said residential halls and “other critical temperature-sensitive areas” will not be affected.

“In the face of record-breaking cold temperatures, we have just been given notice that our natural gas supply is being rationed due to the severity of the storm,” Irvine said in the email. “We also anticipate that all instruction will be offered remotely on Thursday and Friday of this week, with the final decision and announcement coming tomorrow. I urge you to stay home and work remotely.”

All OU class instruction has been postponed due to inclement weather since Monday during the storm that has seen record temperature lows and prompted rolling power outages from OG&E across the state. According to the National Weather Services Norman, snowfall has continued through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

Tags

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments