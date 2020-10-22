OU Interim Provost Jill Irvine details decline in COVID-19 cases, potential rise as winter approaches

OU Interim Provost Jill Irvine updated the OU community on COVID-19 cases at the university, sharing details about university wastewater testing and urging continued caution as winter approaches.
In the email, Irvine wrote as the midpoint of the fall semester arrives, the number of students in self-isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 has fallen, and the number of COVID-19 related absences has fallen.
“After an initial increase, the number of students in quarantine due to exposure or self-isolation due to a positive test has fallen, as has the corresponding number of students missing class due to COVID-19-related reasons,” Irvine wrote.
According to the email, only one of a group of 20 classes with over ten students that showed “the highest level of COVID-related absences” had more than 20 percent of students absent for that reason, with six absent students.
Irvine also provided detail on the university’s wastewater sampling measures to detect COVID-19 in campus living facilities, writing OU employees have also collaborated with the City of Oklahoma City in “completing similar work.”
“(Wastewater monitoring) is being used for early detection of outbreaks,” Irvine wrote. “Because it monitors entire buildings, it also provides a measure of disease transmission that is independent of whether or where individuals choose to get tested.”
Irvine said the university chose to implement surveillance testing after noting increasing numbers in the ZIP codes surrounding the university and evidence of viral spread in university wastewater. Since the surveillance testing period, Irvine wrote levels of COVID-19 numbers in campus wastewater have declined.
“Of the 489 students tested (in surveillance testing), 1.8 percent were positive for COVID-19. Since early September, conditions have improved, and documented cases have largely declined in Norman,” Irvine wrote. “Mirroring that decline, levels of the virus detected in the wastewater from the residence halls have also been trending downward for the past 5-6 weeks, with no significant outbreaks above this baseline detected.”
Daily averages of COVID-19 cases have declined since early September according to the City of Norman COVID-19 dashboard. Positive recorded cases at Goddard Health Center and in testing of on-campus housing residents by OU Medicine have also decreased, according to the OU COVID-19 dashboard. An aggregate data visualization of COVID-19 numbers at OU, in Norman and Cleveland County can be viewed at the OU Daily COVID-19 dashboard.
Irvine ended the email by praising the university community’s efforts to contain the virus and asking community members to remain aware of COVID-19 precautions as the seasons change.
“As we move into cooler weather and more people move indoors where the virus is more easily transmitted, it will remain essential for students, faculty and staff to continue physically distancing themselves and wearing masks,” Irvine wrote. “OU will continue COVID-19 surveillance efforts — including this wastewater testing program — through the end of the semester and into the spring term so that we can detect any spikes and be ready to respond with additional mitigation measures as needed."
