OU Information Technology implements changes to increase Zoom meeting security

Classes are being taught through Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, due to OU's decision to move classes online in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

OU Information Technology is implementing changes to make Zoom meetings more secure, according to an email sent Wednesday night.

Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, all new meetings created by faculty and instructors will require students to log in to Zoom and provide a meeting-specific password, according to the email. 

The extra measures are being taken due to “malicious incidents being reported” across the country via Zoom meetings, according to the email. Buzzfeed News reported that some of these “Zoombombings” have taken place at UCLA and the University of Texas, among other workplaces and institutions.

Zoom also recently released a video on resources to prevent Zoombombings, including tools on how to remove members from the meeting and prevent users from sharing their screen inappropriately.

According to the OUIT email, in future meeting requests students should receive both the meeting link and password, and students should reach out to faculty if they do not. Previously-scheduled meetings will not need a password this week, as passwords will be assigned to those meetings April 5 at 5 p.m, and faculty members will provide the meeting password prior to next week's scheduled meeting times. 

“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we work together to protect our online learning environment,” the email stated.

 

