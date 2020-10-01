You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU InFocus Africa to host panel to discuss current, future impacts of COVID-19 in Africa

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
InFocus Africa logo

The logo for OU's student group InFocus Africa.

 via Facebook

OU’s InFocus Africa is hosting a panel about the impacts of COVID-19 in Africa Friday at 5:30 p.m.  

COVID-19 has affected areas around the world, and the panel will give a chance for people to understand how Africa handles it, according to InFocus Africa President Veli Shabangu.

“Since the founding of this organization, we’ve been an organization that prides itself in being the platform for people to share stories and experiences, African politics and African news,” Shabangu said in an interview with The Daily. “We are proud to continue doing that even this semester.”

Shabangu said InFocus Africa partnered with the nonprofit news organization Umwe Africa to bring people "no matter where they are, good and quality content" on COVID-19 in Africa.

The panel will host the founders of Umwe to speak to the effects COVID-19 has in Africa, according to Shabangu.

“Umwe (has) dedicated itself to researching how the virus is spreading in the continent, how it is currently affecting Africa and ways that African countries and leaders are doing to maintain the virus,” Shabangu said. 

Umwe put together an educational documentary series titled “The Pandemic: COVID-19 in Africa,” which started airing on (Aug. 28) in Africa. Two of Umwe’s researchers, Bryan Nakambonde — who is also Umwe’s founder — will talk about the lockdown and law enforcement, Shabangu said. Natasha Turyasingura will talk about how COVID-19 spread in the continent and explain the rate of its spread.

“We believe that this panel talk will be very helpful to the public, mostly to Africans, either here or back in Africa, especially because these days we have been so exposed to so much fake news and information,” Shabangu said. “So this talk will help educate us on where to stand as a continent and what we can expect too when it comes to (the coronavirus).”

For more information, visit InFocus Africa on Facebook or @infocusafrica_ou on Instagram.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments