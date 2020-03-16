You are the owner of this article.
OU increases sanitation efforts in light of reported coronavirus case on campus

With many students off campus for at least three weeks for Spring Break and the following two-week online session, OU has intensified campus sanitation to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to an OU news article, facilities management is conducting a “detailed cleaning of common areas, surfaces and high touch points.”

“We have been communicating with public health experts and monitoring professional guidelines to ensure proper procedures are being followed for routine and preventative cleaning,as well as planning for responsive cleaning,” Matthew Rom, associate director of facilities management, said in the article.

According to the article, the new procedures include nightly disinfection of “high touch points” — including door handles, water fountains and restroom fixtures. Daytime employees are ensuring soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer remain fully stocked throughout the day.

Hand sanitizer stations are also being installed near building entrances and exits, according to the article, which will be checked nightly to ensure they remain filled.

Larger areas like the student union and dorm buildings are being disinfected with electrostatic sprayers, according to the article. OU Housing & Food employees are performing extra cleaning of the student union game room and computer lab, and hospital-grade disinfectant wipes are being used to clean all elevator buttons, door handles, keyboards, stairwell handles, chairs and other surfaces “at least four times a day.”

OU Parking & Transportation is providing bus drivers with disinfectant wipes for daily cleaning of bus seats and steering wheels, according to the article, as well as additional supplies for spot-cleaning when necessary.

Sarkey’s Fitness Center and Murray Case Sells Swim Complex will undergo “comprehensive cleaning and sanitizing” before reopening to the public, according to the article. After reopening they will continue to carry out previous sanitation protocols, like cleaning bathrooms, cardio and weight rooms “at least six times a day.” Visitors are also asked to use provided sanitary wipes and spray stations to clean equipment after use.

The university has ordered 4,000 decals which will be posted on bathroom mirrors across campus with recommendations on how to maintain personal hygiene, according to the article. The same tips will be posted on fliers around campus and digital signage on OU websites.

Eric Conrad, vice president of operations and COO, said in the article a recently held exercise has helped prepare OU administrators to respond to this situation.

