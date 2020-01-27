OU implements coronavirus-related China travel restrictions

OU is implementing guidelines and restrictions on travel to and from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz emailed a statement to OU faculty, staff and students regarding the spread of the virus, citing travel advisories issued for parts or all of China by the Department of State and the Center for Disease Control as the basis for the travel restrictions.
“Based on information from the CDC and public health and infectious disease experts about this coronavirus, the University of Oklahoma is implementing a range of travel guidelines and restrictions to China,” Harroz said in the email. “These guidelines and parameters vary based on campus; however, all individuals who have traveled to any part of China are required to undergo a medical screening before return to campus is permitted.”
Regarding restrictions for OU’s Norman campus, Harroz wrote that OU “strongly discourages” faculty, staff and students from traveling to China.
The OU Health Sciences Center and OU-Tulsa campus are suspending all student, faculty and staff travel to China, according to the email. Both campuses also strongly discourage personal visitors from China, and visitors for university purposes will require prior approval.
According to the email, for all OU campuses, those traveling to China have to keep in contact with university officials prior to making travel plans. Approval must also be obtained if OU students, faculty or staff members plan to host visitors from China on university property.
Individuals returning from China are required to contact OU Health Services or OUHSC Employee Health within 48 hours of their departure from China and prior to their return to campus to arrange a medical screening, and those who have traveled to or from China during the month of January are required to arrange a medical screening immediately, according to the email.
OU faculty, staff, students and visitors to OU from China may also be required to “self-isolate for up to 21 days upon their arrival,” and must ensure they will be able to isolate themselves, according to the email.
“OU will continue to follow the evolving epidemic of this coronavirus and may modify these measures as further information becomes available,” Harroz said in the email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.