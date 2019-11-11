You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

OU identifies student found dead at Cross Village Nov. 9

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Cross

Cross Village, pictured July 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU has released the name of a student who was found dead at the Cross Village housing complex Saturday morning. 

According to a statement sent to The Daily via email by OU spokesperson Kesha Keith, the deceased was identified as OU junior Richard Estraca of Altus, Oklahoma. Estraca was 23 years old. 

Neither OU nor the Norman Police Department has released any info regarding Estraca's cause of death. 

"We are deeply saddened to lose a member of the OU family and grieve with his loved ones during this time of profound sorrow," the statement said. "It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We will continue to respect the family’s privacy."

A family member of Estraca has started a GoFundMe to cover the family's funeral expenses. According to the GoFundMe, Estraca was studying psychology at OU. 

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here

OU has resources for members of the university community seeking help in crisis, including the University Counseling Center at Goddard Health Center, which offers counseling appointments for $10. There are also resources available throughout the Norman community.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments