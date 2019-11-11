OU identifies student found dead at Cross Village Nov. 9

OU has released the name of a student who was found dead at the Cross Village housing complex Saturday morning.
According to a statement sent to The Daily via email by OU spokesperson Kesha Keith, the deceased was identified as OU junior Richard Estraca of Altus, Oklahoma. Estraca was 23 years old.
Neither OU nor the Norman Police Department has released any info regarding Estraca's cause of death.
"We are deeply saddened to lose a member of the OU family and grieve with his loved ones during this time of profound sorrow," the statement said. "It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. We will continue to respect the family’s privacy."
A family member of Estraca has started a GoFundMe to cover the family's funeral expenses. According to the GoFundMe, Estraca was studying psychology at OU.
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.
OU has resources for members of the university community seeking help in crisis, including the University Counseling Center at Goddard Health Center, which offers counseling appointments for $10. There are also resources available throughout the Norman community.
