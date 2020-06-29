OU Hudson College of Public Health appoints Gary Cox as associate dean pending Board of Regents' approval

Former interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health Gary Cox has been named an associate dean in the OU Hudson College of Public Health.
Cox, who was a part-time visiting associate professor for the Hudson College of Public Health for 17 years, will serve as associate dean for public health practice and community partnerships and as a professor in the Department of Health Administration and Policy, according to a Monday press release from the university.
“Gary Cox is a nationally recognized leader in public health practice with a track record of outstanding service at the city-county, state and national level,” said Gary Raskob, dean of the Hudson College of Public Health said in the release. “We are delighted he has chosen to join our college to bring his extensive experience for the benefit (of) our students, and to strengthen our partnerships with governmental public health and private community partners.”
Cox served for 10 years as the executive director of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and held various roles in the Tulsa Health Department from 1969 to 2009, according to the release.
“The OU Hudson College of Public Health is an essential resource for our state to improve health outcomes,” said Dr. Jason Sanders, senior vice president and provost of the OU Health Sciences Center and vice chair of the board for OU Medicine, in the release. “Gary Cox brings national leadership and over 50 years of public health experience in Oklahoma to advance our goals of groundbreaking research, health workforce training and statewide partnerships.”
Cox was also a teacher for Cleveland Public Schools and an adjunct professor of environmental law at the University of Tulsa College of Law.
During his time teaching in the college, Cox also co-developed the Integrated Public Health Practice course and worked closely with the dean on blending public health practice and academia while emphasizing workforce development.
In addition to his duties in the college, he will serve as a clinical professor in the OU College of Medicine’s Department of Family Medicine.
“The College of Medicine is very pleased to have Gary as a new member of our team,” said Dr. John Zubialde, executive dean of the OU College of Medicine in the release. “He brings a wealth of experience in public and population health, and he knows well the needs of Oklahomans. His expertise will help OU Medicine on our journey to being the state’s leader in helping communities across the state address the health disparities that are crippling the health of our people and our economy. His appointment in both the Hudson College of Public Health and the College of Medicine continues our goal of forging strong relationships between these vital disciplines.”
According to the release, Cox earned his bachelor of arts degrees in education and history and a minor in science from Northeastern State University and received his juris doctorate from the University of Tulsa College of Law.
According to the press release, Cox’s appointment is pending the OU Board of Regents’ approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.