OU Howdy Week 2019 includes free food, movie night, petting zoo, lawn games, more

OU's Campus Activities Council will host events every day starting at 8 a.m. for the first week back to school.
Howdy Week 2019 features free breakfast from 8–10 a.m. and free lunch from noon to 2 p.m., along with other activities throughout the week.
On Tuesday, CAC is hosting lawn games like Giant Jenga on the South Oval and sports inflatables with student athletes. During this time, students can also purchase tickets for TEDXOU, according to the CAC website.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, students can enjoy tech activities hosted by iHub and play with puppies on the South Oval, as well as get a free Coke float from Student Life on the third floor of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
From 7–9 p.m. Wednesday, CAC College Bowl will sponsor a trivia night in the Scholars Room at the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
While lunch will be passed out from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday on the South Oval, the Union Programming Board will host an ice cream bar and Nexus will host a photo booth.
Also on Thursday, Multicultural Programs & Services will host its annual block party, where students can learn about multicultural Greek organizations from 4:30–7:30 p.m. on the East Side Lawn of the Oklahoma Memorial Union.
The Howdy Week Pool Party, hosted by Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, will be at the Murray Case Sells Swim Complex from 8–10 p.m. Thursday.
From noon to 2 p.m. Friday, the South Oval will host a petting zoo with exotic animals and an Eskimo Sno truck.
To wrap things up, the Union Programming Board will show "Booksmart" for free as part of Meacham Movie Night at 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight in the Union's Meacham Auditorium.
More information about Howdy Week 2019 can be found on the CAC website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.