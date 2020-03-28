You are the owner of this article.
OU Housing and Residence Life discontinues student employment due to reduced operations

Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Eight days after OU announced some student jobs would not be able to continue this semester, OU Housing and Residence Life sent an email to student employees that it would not be able to continue student employment this semester due to reduced campus operations in light of the coronavirus.

According to the email obtained by The Daily, the employees will receive two-week transition pay, and OU will offer emergency financial assistance that students can apply for with the Sooners Helping Sooners campaign.

OU Housing and Food Services recommended students living in residence halls move out due to COVID-19 related health concerns early last week, allowing some students to stay who are unable travel home or who do not have other living arrangements.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to support the health, safety, and well-being of the community," the email stated. "I acknowledge that transitioning to online classes and adjusting to our new normal can be difficult. Please know that we appreciate your time and commitment to your role in our organization."

The email also offered access for students who may need to use the OU Food Pantry, which can be contacted at oupantry@ou.edu.

