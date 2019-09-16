OU Housing and Food switches TV plan from cable to streaming in residential areas

OU Housing and Food has cut the cord on providing cable to rooms in the residential towers and Traditions Square apartments, instead offering the Cox Contour streaming service to campus residents.
Although the switch was made in fall 2018, Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food, said the university is working with Cox to review how many residents are using the Contour service.
Cox Contour is a streaming service that allows on-campus residents to access live and on-demand TV channels through laptops, phones and tablets. The service allows users to access the same live channels as traditional cable, but OU’s service only works while the user is on campus.
“We began to see a shift in how students watched TV and that most were using and preferred streaming services,” Buchanan said. “This switch has saved us approximately $150,000 per year.”
Ben Spriggs, an industrial systems engineering senior who lived in the residential towers his freshman year, said he rarely used the cable when it was provided.
“The only time I ever really used it was to watch an OU football game with the other people in the hall,” Spriggs said.
Prior to adjusting the service, Housing and Food paid Cox $437,520 annually to provide basic and “expanded basic" cable to “an estimate of 3,600 outlets” across campus, according to the contract between the university and Cox provided by OU Open Records.
“While we still have TVs connected to cable in our community spaces, dining areas and storm shelters, the actual number of outlets has been reduced due to our switch to Contour services,” Buchanan said.
The residential colleges were constructed without cable, Buchanan said, so their construction did not affect the contract between OU Housing and Food and Cox.
The Daily conducted a poll on Twitter asking if OU students regularly used the Cox services provided to them or preferred to use their own streaming services. Of the 505 respondents to the poll, 91 percent said they primarily used other services like Netflix to stream movies and TV shows.
“I don’t really use the Contour (account) so often,” said chemical engineering freshman Patrick Oketcho. “I use it maybe once in a week or something like that. Last week I used it (to watch) soccer, but other than that I don’t really use it that much.”
Spriggs said as long as the Contour service provides many of the same channels through streaming as the previous cable did, he feels it will be successful and useful to freshmen without access to other services.
Business sophomore Derek Ayala said providing Contour to students for free would likely not be enough to draw him away from Netflix, which he has used for several years.
While OU Housing and Food is aware of the popularity of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services among college students, Buchanan said, the department still feels there is a demand for simplified, free access to similar services for students.
“We know that students use other streaming services as well,” Buchanan said, “but we felt that it was important to include Cox Contour with housing so that students had easy access to live TV, local channels and on-demand content.”
