OU Honors College teams up with OU Esports Club to host Among Us game night with prizes

Among Us

The flyer shows details for the Among Us game night event hosted by OU Honors College and Esports Club at 7 p.m. Nov. 19. 

 Photo provided

The OU Honors College and the OU Esports Club are hosting a giveaway game night Thursday, featuring the popular game Among Us.

Ten $10 Amazon gift cards will be up for grabs during the Among Us game night. OU students have a chance to win the gift cards through raffles at different periods throughout the event, according to OU Esports Club member Derek Snow. 

Snow said the Honors College approached the Esports Club with the idea because of the experience the club had hosting game events. 

“We are excited to work with them and further our connections across campus,” Snow said. 

Snow said students will have a chance to learn about the Honors College at OU and the OU Esports Club.

“Students can just come to play Among Us in a very relaxed environment as we approach Thanksgiving,” Snow said. “The end goal is just to have a good time for students.”

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday on the OU Esports Discord.

