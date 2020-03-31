OU Honors College dean candidates to hold open meetings with students, faculty, community members over Zoom

OU Honors College dean candidates will be meeting with members of the OU community via Zoom over the next two weeks, according to an email sent out Tuesday afternoon.
The three candidates are Aliza Wong, Dalia Muller and Robert Shandley, according to the email. All three candidates have been interviewed and recommended by the dean search committee. Biology professor Doug Gaffin has served as interim dean of the Honors College since 2017.
According to the email, Wong has held positions at several colleges and universities in Colorado and is currently a history professor in the honors college at Texas Tech University. She also serves as the associate dean of the university’s honors college.
Muller has held various administrative positions at the University at Buffalo, including director of the university's honors college, but she currently serves as an associate professor of history at the university, according to the email.
Shandley has held administrative and teaching positions at universities around the country, but he currently serves as the associate dean of Texas A&M University’s School of Innovation and is a professor of German and film studies, according to the email.
According to the email, each candidate will be able to meet with Honors College faculty, students and staff, as well as with interim OU President Joseph Harroz, Provost Kyle Harper, the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and other students and administrators. The dean search committee has also scheduled a forum for the candidates to meet with faculty members, graduate students and Academic Affairs staff.
Wong will visit April 6–7 and will hold a Zoom public talk on April 6 from 2–3 p.m. at oklahoma.zoom.us/j/423038923 or +1 646 518 9805 with the meeting ID 423 038 923.
Muller will visit April 9–10 and will hold a Zoom public talk on April 9 from 2:30–3:30 p.m. at oklahoma.zoom.us/j/921946234 or +1 646 876 9923 with the meeting ID 921 946 234.
Shandley will visit April 13–14 and will hold a Zoom public talk on April 13 from 1:30–2:30 p.m at oklahoma.zoom.us/j/191159673 or +1 646 518 9805 with the meeting ID 191 159 673.
