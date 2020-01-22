OU holds dedication ceremony for new Office of Diversity and Inclusion

A crowd gathered around a new office with bright blue walls adorned with inspiring quotes in the newly renovated office space in Copeland Hall, waiting for the ribbon to be cut and to witness a historic moment at OU.
In hopes to provide a welcoming space for all OU students, the dedication of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s new workspace took place on Wednesday at 1:30. Dozens filled the narrow front halls of Copeland Hall for the ceremony, which included speeches from interim President Joseph Harroz, SGA President Justin Norris and the new Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Belinda Higgs Hyppolite.
The new office is the physical representation of the expansion of the Diversity and Inclusion Office, which previously only had a few employees and a small space in Evans Hall. Each speaker emphasized the idea that the office’s goal is to make students feel welcome.
“What we're looking for isn't, ‘Is there a legal right to attend?’” Harroz said. “What we’re striving for is, ‘Do you feel welcome? Is there a… feeling of welcome and ultimately a feeling of belonging?’”
Since assuming the role of interim president last year, Harroz has pointed to advancing issues of inclusion as a main focus of his administration. Last semester he announced he would ask the Board of Regents to appoint Higgs Hyppolite as the new chief diversity officer at OU.
The opening of the office comes a year after a video surfaced that showed an OU student in blackface using a racial slur. Days later, an individual was seen walking around campus wearing blackface. Following the racist events, the OU Black Student Association created the Black Emergency Response Team, and held the “Better Together” march to bring awareness to racism on campus was held. Many at the time criticized OU’s response to the incidents.
Within the office, there are six photos hanging just inside the office, each of a different face and handwritten quote, such as “We Are Stronger Together,” “We Are Empowered” and “Family.”
The first photo is of Patrice Greer, a staff assistant in business and accounting and OU graduate student. Greer said she hopes the new office can bring the OU community together in a way like never before.
“There’s a lot of division at times, and sometimes there’s not a space where everyone feels comfortable,” Greer said. “(As a student, OU hasn’t) always been the most inviting place so I just hope that in the future it moves toward community.”
Moving deeper inside the office space, there are desks and private offices, as well as a lounge for students to study, meet with others or play games.
Higgs Hyppolite said she hopes the office can be a “home away from home” for every student on campus. She also said it was purposefully placed in the middle of campus rather than in an administrative building.
“We wanted this center to be kind of in the heart of student life, (because) there are different things that happen in administrative spaces than in student spaces,” Higgs Hyppolite said. ”It’s just a space that’s meant to be warm and inviting, and welcoming.”
While the dedication took place around the one-year anniversary of two racist incidents that affected the campus community, Higgs Hyppolite said it was a coincidence that the office opening coincided with that.
“It had nothing to do with the events of the past — we just wanted to have a way of introducing me, introducing this new space to the campus community,” Higgs Hyppolite said.
Harroz said there is still much to do when it comes to the university’s diversity plan, but that the opening of the office is a step in the right direction.
“So there's so much to do,” Harroz said. “But a lot has been done. Important steps have been taken.”
