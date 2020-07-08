OU History Club announces support for international students, calls for administration response after ICE decision

The OU History Club announced their support for international students after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced restrictions for the fall 2020 semester on July 6.
According to ICE, international students will not be allowed into the U.S. or will have to leave the country — or risk deportation — if their universities decide to have online-only courses for fall 2020. OU’s international student community stands to be affected by the new policy as OU transitions to its Safe and Resilient Instructional Plan.
The club took a stand for international students in their recent Tweet, using the hashtag #ProtectInternationalStudents. The club asked OU community members to sign and share a petition to allow F-1 visa students to stay in the U.S. next fall if classes are online due to COVID-19.
OU History Club stands with international students during this time—please feel free to reach out to us. 🤍#ProtectInternationalStudents Here’s what’s going on (graphics from @/wcl_ifwhenhow on instagram): pic.twitter.com/zBIREcdELe— OU History Club (Pastel Goth Edition) (@OUHistoryClub) July 7, 2020
In an email to The Daily, the OU History Club sent a statement condemning the new ICE policies placed on international students and invited other organizations on campus to join.
“We fully support and stand by our international students as a club and community, and encourage other organizations at the University of Oklahoma to do the same,” the statement said.
The club said ICE’s new policies are an act of xenophobia.
“We will not stand silent as international students are subjected to blatantly xenophobic policies that put their health and education at risk,” the statement said.
The club also said in the statement the safety of international students on campus is the responsibility of all OU community members — but it requires a commitment to advocate “for their safety, health, and education.”
Finally, the club called upon the OU administration for a response.
“As a club dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge and equality,” the statement read, “We urge the OU administration to fully protect our international students.”
Tuesday night, the College of International Studies released a statement on Twitter that said the following:
International students – who have already been disproportionately affected by the pandemic – are essential to OU’s teaching and research purpose as well as to our community, and the university is committed to supporting them. The latest guidance issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presents an array of anxieties and uncertainties, now most acutely for our international student community. Though the new guidance is not yet final, OU is closely reviewing it to assess how it might impact the university’s international students and is actively working with state, federal and campus partners to create meaningful solutions that will address the needs of OU students.
The College of International Studies stands with and supports our international students. pic.twitter.com/gWxcKCoX4R— DLB CIS at OU (@oucis) July 8, 2020
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email that additional "internal communication" is forthcoming.
This story was updated at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, to include statements from the College of International Studies and OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith.
