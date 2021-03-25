OU Hillel to host Star-Wars-themed 'Darth Seder' event via Zoom, distribute Passover-friendly meals

An OU Jewish student group is preparing to celebrate Passover with an unconventional theme, hoping to bring balance to the Force amid the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hillel at OU, a campus chapter of Hillel International, will host the Star-Wars-themed “Darth Seder” Passover event via Zoom at 7 p.m. March 28, with meal pickup scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Hillel, or at Emanuel Synagogue all day March 28. The organization is using the Seder as a way to reach out to their neighbors and provide meals to Jewish students struggling to find food appropriate for their Passover diets.
Passover celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. Its name refers to the ten plagues of Egypt, where God “passed over” the Israelites and spared them from the plagues.
Shelton said the rabbi heading the celebration, Rabbi Abby Jacobson of Emanuel Synagogue, was the one who decided on the intergalactic theme due to her love of the Star Wars series.
“The rabbi that's leading it is a geek — a total tech nerd — and she is so excited,” Shelton said. “She's rewriting the songs to be Star Wars themes, so it should be something really fun to just go and take their minds off of everything that's gone on in the past year.”
According to OU Hillel Director of Jewish Student Life Zach Kampf, a Seder is a ritual service and ceremonial dinner which retells the story of Exodus through food.
“We are the hub for Jewish student life. Our Hillel is also open to the community because we're the only kind of Jewish community center or religious institution for Jews in Norman,” Kampf said. “We've been on campus at OU since 1943, our building was completed in 1951. It's very old, but if you want to come in and laugh, we’re sure that you're welcome anytime.”
Kampf said Passover is a holiday that doesn’t infringe upon or contests others’ religious beliefs, and that Hillel’s celebration is open to anyone.
“Passover is the idea of celebrating us Jews being released from our bondage of slavery in Egypt, and it's one of the few Jewish holidays that you're supposed to invite people of other religions and faiths,” Kampf said. “In the readings that we do, there is nothing offensive or contradictory to any religion, because it's from the Old Testament.”
Kampf also said Hillel has passed out meals in the past to make it easier for students to adhere to religious dietary restrictions during Passover, and this year will be no different.
“We have extreme dietary restrictions during that week, which all go back to the story in the Bible,” Kampf said. “We're not allowed to eat anything leavened, so you can't have bread or pasta, and you can't have seeds or anything made from corn syrup. There's just a list of things, so it makes it a lot of fun to cook, but for the students that whole week, it's hard for them to have food.”
Students also give up other non-Kosher common foods like rice, beans, beer, liquor and processed foods.
Kasi Shelton, the Executive Director of Hillel at OU, said Hillel will provide Passover meals this year because of those restrictions and difficulties students have faced during the pandemic acquiring food that meets the Seder guidelines.
“We provide those meals and explanations on what the food items represent in the story of Exodus,” Shelton said. “The chocolate frogs represent one of the Ten Plagues of Egypt. I doubt people (would) like chocolate lice, which is one of the other plagues, so it gives a fun atmosphere.”
Shelton said this year’s unique theme allows participants a break from the outside world for a night.
“Not everyone loves Star Wars,” Shelton said. “However, I think after COVID-19, we all want something fun and different.”
Kampf said in conjunction with the theme, a local chapter of the 501st Legion will provide Seder meal kits Friday and Sunday. The 501st Legion is an international costuming organization whose members costume themselves as Star Wars characters, including Stormtroopers.
Michael Dugger, a plant biology junior and intern at Hillel, said making sure Jewish students have the proper support from their community is very important.
“I'm usually the person that comes back around thanking everyone for all their contributions, trying to just let people know that the people that they're donating to are using it for a good cause: the Jewish students at Hillel,” Dugger said in an interview.
Dugger said the Darth Seder might be different, but Passover will never truly change.
“It cracks me up honestly, but it's just a traditional Seder of Passover,” Dugger said. “We're just commemorating the fact that Jews were able to get out of Egypt and stuff like that.”
Dugger also said Passover and its history about escaping slavery are important to him because of his background.
“I have always been someone who believes in doing Passover because of the fact I'm a mixed person,” Dugger said. “I'm both white and black, so my ancestors definitely had to deal with a lot of segregation and poverty.”
As someone who is Black and Jewish, Dugger said he finds many meaningful connections between the two groups.
“Black people as a whole have had a hard time, so in some cases, hearing about Jews and Israelites and how they had to escape from their masters in a sense, it's very impactful,” Dugger said. “It's one of those things that I think are really important to remember.”
Shelton also said remembering the past and making it enjoyable for everyone involved is precisely why the Seder is so important to Passover, and makes it an even more important respite during the tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It makes it fun,” Shelton said. “People can learn about a serious, but not so solemn holiday. It can go up to six hours in someone’s home with lots of singing, dancing and wine.”
