OU Health to implement stricter visitation limits in policy revisions

OU Health revised its hospital visitation policies to include “only one essential caregiver,” effective Feb. 1.
Upon entry of the hospital, designated caregivers will be required to undergo COVID-19 screening, wear a mask and stay with their patient at all times, according to the release. They cannot stay in the cafeteria and must request an exception from the department director to leave the facility.
Essential caregivers must stay in the patient's room or leave the facility during surgeries and other procedures, according to the release. The visitor policy for adult patients on palliative and hospice care will be reviewed case by case.
This single-caregiver policy will apply to patients at OU Health, OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and OU Health Edmond Medical Center, according to the release.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health will also continue to allow two designated caregivers over the age of 18 to visit a patient during their stay, according to the release. No one under 18 may visit the children’s hospital.
Only one visitor is allowed in the hospital’s women’s and newborn labor and delivery area, according to the release.
The release said that adult patients of OU Health Physicians clinics in OKC and Tulsa, and in OU Health Dentistry clinics cannot receive visitors. Exceptions may be allowed if an adult escort is necessary due to the patient's condition.
According to the release, the new visitation policies include patients who are visiting for non-COVID related reasons. Policies will continue to update to reflect changes in the pandemic.
