OU Health Services to provide free HIV testing in Oklahoma Memorial Union

OU Health Services will provide free HIV testing this week through a partnership with an organization dedicated to preventing the virus.
According to an OU Health Services tweet, the testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Houchin Room. No appointment is necessary.
OU Health Services is partnering with the OK HIV Prevention Co-Op to provide the free, confidential testing. The OK HIV Prevention Co-Op is from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, according to an email from OU Health Services health educator Katie Qualls Fay.
Fay said in the email the OK HIV Prevention Co-Op consists of over 12 organizations in the OKC area that work to provide free HIV and STI testing, prevention and healthy living.
“This is the second time that OU Health Services has partnered with the OK HIV Prevention Co-Op,” Fay said in the email. “We hope people will stop by our table in the Union to get a cup of hot chocolate, ask questions, and know their status.”
