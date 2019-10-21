OU Health Sciences Center to host mock WHO conference on global mental health

OU Health Sciences Center (copy)

The OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, pictured in 2016. OU will host its first American Mock World Health Organization conference at the center. 

 Photo Provided

OU will host its first American Mock World Health Organization conference at the Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City on Oct. 25 and 26.

The conference, which is put on by OU’s AMWHO chapter, will feature the theme “Global Mental Health: From Silence to Solutions,” said Madalyn Grass, co-public relations chair for AMWHO.

Students who attend the conference will be assigned a country to research and will attempt to create solutions to mental health issues in that country, Grass said. Some students can also play media roles and attend a press conference to report on the mock conference.

Grass said part of the goal of the conference is to increase AMWHO involvement at OU and in this part of the country.

“The national AMWHO chapter primarily only has school chapters on the east coast,” Grass said. “So we’re trying to get more people across the United States.”

To do this, Grass said the OU AMWHO chapter had reached out to schools across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

“We’re trying to get more (people) in the regional area just because the more the merrier,” Grass said. “The more people you have, the more countries you can represent, and the better the debate is.”

