You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Health Sciences Center, OKC First Church of the Nazarene to host weekly student-led health clinic

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
unityclinicdedication

OUHSC, in partnership with the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, dedicating the Unity Clinic at Cole Community Center. 

 Via the University of Oklahoma's Facebook page.

The OU Health Sciences Center and the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene dedicated a student-led health clinic last week.

The Unity Clinic at Cole Community Center, a student-led health clinic, is now providing a range of medical care services to homeless or uninsured individuals, according to a press release. The clinic will be open to patients by appointment every Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to the release, students and health care professionals from 19 varying specialties, as well as all of the OUHSC colleges and the OU Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work, will be working together to assist patients.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Unity Clinic to the Cole Community Center,” Jon Middendorf, lead pastor of the Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, said in the release. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide essential health services to those in our community who are uninsured or experiencing homelessness.” 

The Unity Clinic’s “top priority” is helping with the pandemic in any way they can, fourth-year OU medical student and founder of the project Danial Gebreili said in an email. Although the clinic doesn’t currently offer COVID-19 vaccines, its recent efforts have included partnering with OU Health’s vaccination clinic to expand its services to patients throughout the state. 

“Our team is eager to serve in any capacity that our state and our healthcare partners need,” Gebreili said in the email.

According to the release, the Unity Clinic project is the first student-led, collaborative clinic of its kind in Oklahoma and was founded in 2017 by Gebreili, alongside other OUHSC students and faculty members. The project’s first location was the Good Shepherd Clinic in OKC, with the Unity Clinic at Cole Community Center serving as the project’s second location.  

“What makes this clinic unique is it allows us to serve our community while providing groundbreaking educational experience for the future health care professionals of our state,” Gebreili said in the release. 

To learn more about the Unity Clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit the OUHSC Unity Clinic page

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments