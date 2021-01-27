OU Health Sciences Center African American Student Association to host annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

The African American Student Association at the OU Health Sciences Center is holding its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon Wednesday via Zoom.
Featured speaker Dr. Sampson Davis, an emergency medicine physician, author and recipient of the Essence Lifetime Achievement Award, will be in attendance, according to the student calendar.
The HSC AASA has been conducting the annual MLK Jr. Celebration for 18 years, with this year being the first to proceed through Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions, Angelique Price, the HSC multicultural student services coordinator, said in an email.
“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and ensuring the continuous safety and health of our friends and OU family, the event will be held virtually,” Price said in an email.
Price said in an email attendees can expect to hear a live keynote presentation and can take part in a Q&A session throughout the celebration.
Although registration is now closed, those who still wish to attend Wednesday’s celebration can email Price at Angelique-Price@ouhsc.edu, according to the event’s RSVP link.
