OU Health Sciences assistant professor releases study showing racial, rural health disparities

The OU Medical Center.

A recent OU Medicine public health study found Black adults in rural areas face a higher death rate and more health problems than white adults. 

The study was published Aug. 3 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, an internal general medical journal, and found 50 years' worth of health outcomes data that showed Black men who live in rural America today have the same death rate as white men living in the 1980s. The study was written by Nasim B. Ferdows, an assistant professor in the OU department of health administration and policy, and various co-authors from Northern Arizona University, Brown University, and Istanbul Technical University in Turkey, according to an OU Medicine press release. 

Ferdows’ study looked specifically at white and Black adults over age 65 and found the relative increase in Black adult death rates began in the 1980s, according to the release. Seventy percent of the rural-urban gap in death rates has been associated with unintentional injuries, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. 

According to the release, people who live in rural areas have less access to healthcare services due to the shortage of physicians and closure of hospitals. Rural inhabitants also tend to have higher rates of smoking, high blood pressure and obesity, and less physical activity, which contribute to the gap in health disparities between urban and rural areas. 

“People in rural areas do not have access to the care they need,” Ferdows said in the release. “We have a shortage of primary care physicians in rural areas, so Black adults, who already face a higher risk of conditions like heart disease, are not receiving regular care.”

Ferdows also said in the release minorities in rural areas have been understudied, and it is important to focus research on minorities. 

Studies like this help us to understand that more of our policies and resources need to be focused on minorities living in rural areas,” Ferdows said in the release. “We don’t only need to focus on older adults, but on health throughout the lifespan because we start aging from the moment we are born.”

