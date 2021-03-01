OU Health Physicians, BlueCross BlueShield fail to reach agreement after contentious negotiation spat

OU Health Physicians announced it is no longer a contracted provider for patients insured by BlueCross BlueShield in an email from OU Physicians President and OU College of Medicine Executive Dean Dr. John Zubialde.
OU Physicians and BCBS were unable to reach a contractual agreement by their Feb. 28 deadline, makingMarch 1 the first day of a 120-day transition period, according to the email. BCBS-insured patients are considered in-network by OU Physicians during this period and can still receive care.
BCBS-insured patients should reach out to BCBS and “request (BCBS) reach a resolution with OU Health Physicians” during the transitional period, Zubialde said in the email.
“As of this morning, March 1, OU Health Physicians is no longer a contracted provider forBCBS-insured patients,” Zubialde said in the email. “However, you and your family can continue to use OU Health Physicians providers and services. You are now in a 120-day (4 month) transition period, wherein you are able to continue to receive care with your OU Health Physicians providers without interruption.”
Zubialde said in a Feb. 19 virtual town hall that OU Physicians and BCBS negotiations lasted around a year, with OU Physicians asking for more funds from the health insurance federation. Zubialde said OU Physicians felt “undervalued” by BCBS and claimed BCBS was using profits for out-of-state purposes rather than giving additional funds to the OU community.
OU Physicians put an ad in the Feb. 24 print edition of The Oklahoman with the slogan “BCBS: Putting Profits Before Patients.” Zubialde claimed during the town hall he was notified that BCBS was running ads of their own referencing the contract dispute.
In a Feb. 17 email from OU Human Resources sent to OU faculty and obtained by The Daily, OU encouraged those who utilize BCBS and OU Physicians to reach out to the BCBSOK Tulsa headquarters and urge BCBS to reach an agreement.
“The bottom line is that when we don't have the resources that we need to be able to do what we do, we're not going to be investing in our academic research and clinical care missions,” Zubialde said Feb. 19. “BlueCross BlueShield undervaluing us in these contracts does exactly that.”
